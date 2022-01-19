Antigo Hosts Conference Foe Tomahawk

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The evening of the dual meet with Tomahawk on January 13th started with a celebration of the growing youth wrestling program. The smiles on the faces of the younger generation give much hope for the future of the program.

When the wrestling started, Seth Beaber matched up with Blake Felser at 138 pounds. Felser was able to counter a shot attempt and earn a takedown in the first period, which ended with a 2-0 Felser lead. The only scoring in the second period was an escape by Felser after he selected to start in the bottom position.

In the third period, Felser added another takedown, because a reversal by Beaber slimmed the lead to 5-2. Felser was able to regain control with a reversal, and won the match by decision 7-2.

Freshman Jayson Arrowood took the mat at 145 pounds, and continued his strong season in a match with Hudson Mattke. Arrowood was able to score first, getting an early takedown, and then used solid wrestling on top for a 3-point nearfall. After a lock hands violation gave a point to Mattke, the period ended with a 5-1 Arrowood lead.

Arrowood chose to start the second period on bottom, and earned an instant reversal with a beautiful switch. After a decent amount of riding on top by Arrowood, Mattke was able to score a reversal to end the period with a 7-3 Arrowood lead.

The third period saw Mattke choose to start on top, where he was able to narrow the score with a 3-point nearfall. Arrowood was able to fight off his back and earn a reversal to increase his lead to 9-6. Arrowood then finished the match with a 3-point nearfall to win by a score of 12-6.

Another strong performance by a freshman came at 152 pounds, where Nolan Kielcheski faced Brayden Jones. Brayden Jones was able to counter a throw attempt by Kielcheski for the first takedown, and was able to secure a pair of nearfall points as well for the early 4-0 lead. Kielcheski was able to earn an escape with a stand up, and then successfully completed a throw, earning a takedown and a pair of nearfall points. Kielcheski was able to earn another turn before the time ran out, earning another set of nearfall and a 7-4 lead.

Jones decided to start the second period in neutral, and earned a point off of an illegal headlock by Kielcheski. Jones was then able to counter another throw attempt by Kielcheski, this time securing the takedown and a 3-point nearfall in the process to retake the lead 10-7. Kielcheski once again earned an escape, but another takedown and 3-point nearfall gave Jones a 15-8 lead. Kielcheski was able to fight off his back, earn another escape, and close out the period with a takedown to cut the lead to 15-11.

Knowing he had work to do in the third to catch up, Kielcheski opted to start in the bottom position. After once again earning an escape, Kielcheski was able to hit a beautiful armspin that put his opponent flat on his back, earning the Antigo wrestler a victory by pinfall at 4:41.

Competing at 160 pounds, Dontae Mohr faced Mason Evans, who is currently the 5th ranked wrestler in the state. Mohr was able to control the beginning of the match with an underhook, but Evans was able to secure a takedown and score the fall at :43.

Robby Hagerty faced 9th ranked Logan Bishop at 170 pounds. Hagerty was able to control the early part of the match with a Russian tie off of a collar tie by Bishop, but Bishop was able to counter the takedown attempts. In the mid part of the first round, Bishop was able to secure a takedown, and eventually a turn to win by pinfall at 1:35.

Wyat Beaber, competing at 195 pounds, faced off with Micah Arnott. Arnott was able to earn a takedown, and eventually turned Beaber with a headlock. Beaber was able to fight off his back for the majority of the rest of the round, but Arnott was able to finish the pinfall at 1:45.

Competing at heavyweight, Hunter Cordova faced the sixth ranked wrestler (at 220 pounds) Marcus Matti. Cordova was able to keep Matti at bay using a series of drag attempts. In the later part of the first round, Matti was able to secure a slide by for a takedown, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Matti chose to start the second period on the bottom, and earned a reversal. Matti was then able to secure a turn for the pinfall at 3:31.

Freshman Johnny Wissbroecker picked up a victory by forfeit at 106 pounds.

Three different levels of Antigo Wrestling will compete at the Warrior Wrestling Tournament this Saturday. Antigo will be sending a middle school team, a junior varsity team, and also a female varsity team. Up next for the male varsity team is a dual meet at Medford next Thursday, the 20th.

Individual Results: