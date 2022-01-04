Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/10/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, December 28th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Saratoga Street and Mendlik Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense and was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Thursday, December 30th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Badger Avenue and Clermont Street. A search was conducted. After a brief fight, a subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant and other charges.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch on S. Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 64. A customer had made threats to some employees and the manager was worried for their safety. A male subject had stated that he wanted the manager to fire a worker and stated if the manager did not do it, he would take things into his own hands. He also said that officers would have to take him out, that he was ex-military and he would finish the job.

Friday, December 31st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Badger Avenue. The caller told officers that they thought the subject may be on drugs or intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that they had witnessed a male subject hit a female, then a female subject hit another female behind the business about 10 minutes prior to the caller.

Sunday, January 2nd

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting that a customer pointed a gun at one of the employees on the drive thru. The caller said the vehicle was now parked out in front. It was described as gray 4 door Frontier. When officers arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, December 28th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Bank Road. There were no injuries. A passerby was able to get the vehicle out.

Wednesday, December 29th

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle on Kent Road. The female caller told officers that a vehicle was parked on the road with their lights off. The caller told officers that the vehicle was suspicious because there are only four houses on that road. The caller said that when her husband left for work the vehicle then turned towards Hwy. 52. The vehicle was described as a light colored sedan. Officers were out with the vehicle on Pila Lane. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 47.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 52 and Clover Road.

Thursday, December 30th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Birch Road. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 52. The caller told officers that they saw a vehicle hit a pole building, a pole and a tree. The driver was walking around, but there were power lines over the road. The Highway Department was contacted. WPS was notified. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. M and Cty. Rd. P. The caller told officers that the driver was not hurt, but the air bags had deployed. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. K and Hwy. 55. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Friday, December 31st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Antigo Street. The caller told officers that a “very inebriated man” claimed that he had deposited $500, not $300. Security footage showed that $300 was deposited. The male then called back and was very argumentative. The caller was concerned that he may return. Officers spoke with the subject. He denied causing any sort of disturbance and was adamant that his transaction was not processed correctly. Officers informed him that the disputed amount was a civil matter and he was no longer welcome at the business.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 52 and Kent Road. There was no damage. The vehicle was removed.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 55. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, January 2nd

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Elmhurst Road reporting that an unknown male subject was inside their residence, saying that he had run out of gas and that a male subject in a black jacket was after him. The male subject was described as wearing just a t-shirt and pants. He had no coat or shoes. The subject later jumped out the window and ran. The window was damage. Officers were able to detain the subject. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Tuesday, January 4th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on S. Superior Street. A semi truck was on fire with other vehicles parked within 10 yards. When officers arrived, the semi was fully engulfed. Rural Fire control was on the scene.