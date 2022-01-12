Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/17/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, January 5th

Officers assisted with a vehicle in ditch on Neva Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 5th Avenue. The male caller told officers that he had backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 10th Avenue and Morse Street. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Thursday, January 6th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 5th Avenue and Clermont Street. The female caller told officers that a vehicle had run the red light and struck her vehicle. There were no injuries. The striking driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop light and they were requested for re-examination.

Friday, January 7th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject at an address at 7th Avenue and Morse Street. The subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and resisting arrest.

Sunday, January 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. The driver had driven straight into a bright yellow concrete pole.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64 involving two female subjects. The two subjects left going east on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Langlade Hospital.

Monday, January 10th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Dorr Street. The male caller told officers that a neighbor had called him around 3:00PM stating that someone had broken into his garage. It appeared to officers that someone had kicked in the back door on the east side of the garage. Photos were taken. Only one item appeared to be missing.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Lincoln Street.

Tuesday, January 11th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Neva Road.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, January 5th

Officers responded to a traffic complaint at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. S. The caller told officers that a red SUV was swerving and at one point had crossed into oncoming traffic. Officers stopped the vehicle and confirmed that a subject had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C. When officers arrived a tow truck was on the scene. The tow truck driver told officers that they had seen a male subject walking southbound on Hwy. 45.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A. A white Toyota Camry was about 30 yards into a field across from the Neva Town Hall. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a gold car in the ditch on the west side of Langlade Road by the airport. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a towing company requesting assistance with traffic control while they pulled out a vehicle that had missed the driveway at an address on Hwy. 64. The driver was not injured. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was in the ditch at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. K.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she slid into the ditch on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Thursday, January 6th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Heise Road. The female caller told officers that there was a burning smell in the basement and she could see smoke.

Friday, January 7th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Rabe Lane. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Enterprise Lake Road and Lagoon Lane.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. H and Cty. Rd. C. A maroon vehicle was in the east ditch of Cty. Rd. H. The vehicle was taken out of the ditch, but it had a flat tire.

Saturday, January 8th

Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile accident at Smokey Road and E. Sandburg Road approximately 100 yards east of the snowmobile trail intersection 22A. The operator of the snowmobile had failed to negotiate a curve, struck a tree and was ejected from the machine. The male subject was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The accident was under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Ackley Road.

Sunday, January 9th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. B and North Shore Road that was believed to be involved in a retail theft at an area business earlier in the day. The driver told officers that another subject was hiding in the trunk. They were referred for retail theft.

Monday, January 10th

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Hwy. 64 reporting that his girlfriend was on methamphetamine and she was flipping out. Dispatch could hear her in the background talking and crying. The caller then told officers that she was leaving in a blue or green Dodge pickup and backed into a snowbank. Officers approached the vehicle. The female was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants – a Department of Corrections warrant and a Langlade County warrant.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Hwy. 64 for a house on fire, possibly caused by a chimney fire. Multiple fire departments responded. All of the occupants were out of the house.