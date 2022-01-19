Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/24/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, January 13th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Clermont Street. A vehicle was on fire. There was fuel in the vehicle and it did explode once. There were no occupants in the vehicle. The fire was put out.

Friday, January 14th

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that a male subject had pumped $47.57 worth of gas, but then did not have his wallet with him. This was at 9:50 AM. He was given until 10:15 AM to return with the money. He had not returned and was not answering his phone.

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Edison Street reporting a theft. He told officers that a package had been delivered at 8:45 AM, but he did not get home until 2:45 PM and the package was gone. He told officers that this has happened before, approximately two years ago.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Charlotte Street. The manager told officers that a male subject was in his mobility chair, smoking a cigarette and yelling for help. He stated that there have been multiple issues with the tenant being disorderly in the past.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject at an address on E. 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that the male smelled of intoxicants and stated that he came inside to warm up. He collapsed and started crawling. He refused to give his name and did not want any medical treatment. The male subject was last seen heading southbound from the main lobby, then probably heading westbound on 5th Avenue. Officers were out with the subject at Hudson Street and 5th Avenue. He was intoxicated and walking home.

Saturday, January 15th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on 5th Avenue. There was smoke on the third floor, but no flames could be seen.

Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated male subject walking north on Neva Road, wearing all black, on the road, in the turn lane. Officers then received a second call about the male subject being in the middle of the road. Officers found the male subject and escorted him to his hotel room.

Sunday, January 16th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Memory Lane. The caller told officers that an intoxicated male subject was on the floor. He hadn’t paid his tab and wouldn’t leave. The subject tried to fight officers, but was detained. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, January 12th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. BB.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Kramer Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile accident with injuries on N. Rolling Stone Lake Road. A male subject hit a tree and broke his leg.

Thursday, January 13th

Officers received a call from a male reporting a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. E.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. T and E. Duck Lake Road. A vehicle slid off the road and hit a tree. There were no injuries.

Saturday, January 15th

Officers responded to a report of a truck in the field on Mytas Road. The caller told officers that the male driver had asked the caller’s father to help him get the truck pulled out, but he declined. They thought that the driver was intoxicated. He was last seen an hour to an hour and a half prior to the call. The male subject was described as being in his 60s with facial hair. The vehicle was towed and held.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. F and Orchard Road. The vehicle was pulled out.

Sunday, January 16th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her car was in the ditch at Cty. Rd. S and Spring Road. She told officers that there were no injuries, she had contacted her insurance, a tow truck was on the way and she was heading to work. When officers arrived, they saw that there was more damage. The driver had struck a pole. Frontier was notified.

A male came to the Safety Building to report a theft. He told officers that on January 13th his granddaughter’s boyfriend had stolen his phone.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Trout Road and Cty. Rd. W. The vehicle was towed out.

Monday, January 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Forest Road. A vehicle had hit some ice and slid into a snowbank. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was leaking fluids. Officers stopped traffic from both directions to remove the vehicle. The Highway Department was notified that there was a lot of snow on the roadway.

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road. The vehicle was removed.

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on Koszarek Road. A furnace had been delivered to this address the week before. When the technician came to install the furnace, it was gone. The female that lived at the residence told officers that it had been next to the garage the night before. There were no suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Golf Road. A couple that was snowshoeing noticed that a window was out when they walked by. They did not see any footprints. The window had been taken out and was sitting on the deck. It appeared to officers that someone may have tried to go through the patio door. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an address on Hwy. 55.

Tuesday, January 18th

Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile accident at Hwy. 45 and Birch Road.

Wednesday, January 19th

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. P and Pomasl Road.