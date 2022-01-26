Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 1/31/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, January 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Clermont Street.

Thursday, January 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Neva Road. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Neva Road.

Friday, January 21st

Officers received a report of a suspicious person at Field Street and 9th Avenue. The caller told officers that there was a female subject on 9th Avenue, between Field Street and Milton Street, with no coat and a short sleeve shirt. She was waving a plastic bag and her pair of boots was on the road. She was described as having brown hair and being in her 30’s.

Officers responded to a noise complaint at an address on Weed Street. The caller told officers that a female subject was standing in the driveway, screaming at the house. She was described as wearing jeans and a light jacket and holding some boxes. When officers arrived they realized this was the same subject as the previous call at Field Street and 9th Avenue. The female subject was barefoot and cold. She seemed to be having some sort of episode. She was calmed down and transported to Langlade Hospital by EMS.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Aurora Street. The female driver of one of the vehicles told officers that she had been out to dinner and did not feel well so she had left to drive herself to Langlade Hospital. She stated that she was feeling dizzy and didn’t remember crossing the centerline. The female’s husband took her to the hospital to get checked out. There was no vehicle or property damage.

Saturday, January 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at address on 5th Avenue.

Monday, January 24th

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Virginia Street. The caller told officers that some money had been taken. They gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that an older male subject had been sleeping in the driver’s seat of a car for almost an hour and had not moved. He appeared to be homeless. When officers arrived, they searched the vehicle. The subject was given a field sobriety test. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated, resisting arrest, felony bail jumping and possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Aurora Street. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 9th Avenue. One vehicle had backed into another vehicle. There were no injuries.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, January 20th

Officers assisted with a truck in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and White Lake Drive.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Wilson School Road.

Friday, January 21st

Officers responded to a shooting call at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at S. Pioneer Lane and Isle of Pines Drive. A vehicle had gone in the ditch and hit a tree.

Saturday, January 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. V. A vehicle had lost control and rolled into the ditch. Everyone was out of the vehicle.

Officers received a call from a male reporting the theft of his deer stand from public land on E. Loon Lake Lane.

Officers responded to a report of a truck in the ditch on Cty. Rd. U, east of Perch Lake Lane on the curve. The caller did not see anyone around. Officers were able to contact the driver. He told officers that a white car had come towards him and he had to swerve to miss them. He said that he was not injured. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. H and Spring Road. The caller told officers that the driver of the vehicle may have been intoxicated. He had been staggering around and fell over. He was also angry and wanted to get pulled out. Both lanes of traffic were temporarily closed while the vehicle was towed. Officers took the male subject to Langlade Hospital for a field sobriety test. He was released to a responsible party.

Sunday, January 23rd

Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Birch Road.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on McCloud Road. There was a chimney fire.

Monday, January 24th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. T. The caller told officers that a white truck was in the ditch on the east side of the road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a fire call at Cty. Rd. T and Pickerel-Creek Road. A snowmobile was on fire.

Tuesday, January 25th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Hwy. 55 reporting that she had been scammed out of approximately $1,300 in gift cards and her prom dress on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. HH and Cty. Rd. Y. The caller told officers that one vehicle was “mangled.” WPS was notified because a pole had been struck and was leaning. The Highway Department was also notified because a stop sign had been sheared off. Cty. Rd. HH, south of Cty. Rd. Y, was temporarily closed. The driver of one vehicle was taken to Langlade Hospital to get checked out.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting that a customer had just tried to pay with a fake $5 bill. When the subject was advised it was a fake bill, they took the bill back and left. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. A teletype was sent to the surrounding counties about the incident.