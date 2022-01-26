Antigo Public Library Offering an Early Chapter Book Club

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

From February 1 – March 11, the Antigo Public Library will be offering an Early Chapter Book Club for children ages 5-9. The featured books will be the Questioneers series by Andrea Beaty. This series features books about Ada Twist, Rosie Revere and other students in their class who use the ingenuity and creativity to solve challenges they face. Children who participate will be offered a mix of hands-on and virtual activities to do with their families. We also have a reading challenge with fun activities and encouragement to do a little reading daily.

“Our early chapter book club is designed to get emerging readers excited about books and gives families the opportunity to explore a book series together,” says Ada Demlow, Youth Services Librarian.

This program requires registration so that we can reserve an activity bag for your family and send you links to our virtual learning space. Register by visiting the program tab of the library website: antigopl.org.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.