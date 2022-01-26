Antigo Times

Sports
Area Bowling Scores for 1/31/22

By Antigo Times
January 26, 2022
118
0

NORTHLAND LADIES WEDNESDAY LEAGUE BOWLING 1-12-22

Rick’s 45 Roadhouse 759, 757, 796 = 2312; H&R Block 716, 834, 701 = 2251; Queen Pins 762, 749. 811 = 2322; Jenny’s House of Dogs 845, 745, 848 = 2438; White Winter Winery 847, 849, 800 = 2496; Held’s 758, 798, 827 = 2383; Summ Bowlers 780, 921, 843 = 2544; Arlen’s TV & Appliance 794, 821, 755 = 2370; North Staer 818, 761, 811 = 2390; Tessmer Trucking 799, 784, 798 = 2381; Heart Breakers 772, 786, 728 = 2286; Gallenberg Farms 861, 745, 668 = 2374; The Nail Depot 781, 783, 825 = 2389

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Rylie Kreager 172, 183, 190 = 545; Ashlea Kreager 149, 239, 139 = 527; Kathy Wendt 164, 184, 176 = 524; Rose Summ 157, 222, 147 = 526; Jenalea Berg 165, 190, 165 = 520; Gabriella Bulke 204

 

THREE’S COMPANY THURSDAY LEAGUE BOWLING 1-13-22

Southside Tire #2 655, 638, 676 = 1969; Not Bob’s 631, 758, 747 = 2136; Malliette Bus 700, 680, 692 = 2072; Incredibowls 700, 657, 752 = 2109; Southside Tire #1 630, 715, 623 = 1968; Mepps 722, 675, 624 = 2021; The New Guys 610, 695, 650 = 1955

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Toby Dieck 247, 258, 220 = 725; Brandon Berg 184, 255, 258 = 697; Nick Arrowood 188, 232, 245 = 665; Will Kubeny 212, 203, 225 = 640; Jeff Bastle 225, 2124, 158 = 607; Laurie Bastle 202, 141, 166 = 509

 

NORTHLAND LADIES WEDNESDAY LEAGUE BOWLING 1-19-22

Gallenberg Farms 785, 790, 828 = 2403; Rick’s 45 Roadhouse 825, 804, 875 = 2504; Heart Breakers 871, 864, 860 = 2595; Tessmer Trucking 864, 816, 800 = 2480; Summ Bowlers 794, 850, 832 = 2476; The Nail Depot 832, 883, 806 = 2521; White Winter Winery 766, 819, 772  = 2357; Queen Pins 849, 744, 756 = 2349; Held’s Bar 761, 806, 786 = 2353; North Star 835, 705, 756 = 2296; Jenny’s House of Dogs 806, 847, 766 = 2419; Arlen’s TV & Appliance 877, 794, 839 = 2520; H&R Block 848, 795, 819 = 2462

INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES

Steph Steger 217, 190, 222 = 629; Terri Wild 174, 203, 175 = 552; Kristen Mattmiller 176, 196, 167 = 539; Ashlea Kreager 245, 193, 211 = 649; Jean Artz 160, 156, 201 = 517; Karen McCarthy 163, 175, 177 = 515; Melanie Rinehart 188, 129, 185 = 502; Rose Summ 177, 164, 168 = 509

