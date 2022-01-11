City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 1/12/22

COUNCIL CHAMBERS CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET Wednesday, January 12, 2022 6:00 PM

1. Approval of the Minutes from the December 8, 2021 Common Council Meeting

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

1-22 Carry Over Request of Vacation Balance for Administrative Assistant at the Street Department

2-22 Purchase of Ultraviolet Ballasts for use at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Amount of $4,225 from Xylem Company and to Waive the Bidding Requirement Due to Special Purpose Buying

3-22 Accept Hasting Air Energy Control Bid of $34,251 to Update the Vehicle Exhaust System with Funds from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant

4-22 Acceptance of a Sealed Bid from Sarah Doucette in the Amount of $65,000 for the Purchase of the City-Owned House with Attached Garage (Excluding the Detached Workshop) Located at 313 East Fifth Avenue

5-22 Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Exercise Special Assessment Police Powers Under Section 66.0703 Wisconsin Statutes (Special Assessments for Sidewalk and Driveway Approach Program for 2022)

6-22 Authorize the Park, Recreation, and Cemetery Director to Approve Annual Shelter Waiver Requests for Recurring Community Events that Meet Pre-Determined Criteria

7-22 Establish the Name of Kretz Brothers Memorial Park Will Remain In Perpetuity Unless There is a Substantial Change to the Use of the Park

8-22 Authorize Payment of $13,349 for a Change Order to the Clermont Street Sanitary Sewer Project

9-22 Approve Waiving the Bidding Process for the Purchase of a Sewer Camera and Software Due to the Specialty Nature of the Equipment to Allow for the Purchase from Envirotech

10-22 Request from Jeff Marciniak to be Allowed to Bury Irrigation Pipe in the Field Known as the “Ourada Parcel”

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Reappointment of Andrew Hessedal to the Broadband Commission with a Term Expiring October 1, 2026 and Appointment of Matt Curtis to Replace the Term of Dave Cooper

2. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

11-22 Consideration of $25,000 Grant from the City’s Economic Development Portion of the Hotel/Motel Room Tax Fund to Ace Equipment for Relocation and Facility Improvements based upon their Purchase of the Former Merit Gear Facility

ORDINANCES

1333B Ordinance Amending Sections 38-268 of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo to Add a Reserved Parking Permit Area in the Parking Lot in the 1000 Block of Fifth Avenue

1334B Ordinance Amending Section 18-85(b) of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo to Increase the Quantity of Intoxicating Liquor Sales to be Consumed Off-Premises to Match State Statutes

1335B Ordinance Amending Section 18-96(3) of the Municipal Code of the City of Antigo to Change the Time Allowable for Sales of Intoxicating Liquor for “Class A” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class A” Liquor License Holders to Match State Statutes

LICENSES

1. Secondhand Article Dealer License for Nathaniel M. Scheel dba Little Creek Firearms and Gunsmithing, LLC at 521 Clermont Street

2. Mobile Home Camp/Park License for Rapids Housing, LLC at 1601 Tenth Avenue (previously licensed to Corsica MH Holdings, LLC) Contingent Upon Completion of Inspections

CLOSED SESSION

1. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(e), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Common Council will Convene into Closed Session to Discuss the Bids and Sale of Property at 119 Superior Street. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Common Council will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary and Proceed with the Regular Order of Business

CLOSED SESSION RESOLUTION

1. 12-22 Authorization for the Sale of the Commercial Site Located at 119 Superior Street (pending outcome of Closed Session)

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for December 10 and 24, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Accounts Payable Check Nos. 76345 – 76595

3. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3692- 3697

4. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2076-2077

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

