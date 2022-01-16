City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 1/19/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the December 8 and 15, 2021 Meetings

2. Consideration of a Vacation Balance Carry Over Request of up to 40 hours from Fire Chief Petroskey to be Utilized within 90 Days of His Hiring Anniversary Date

3. 2021 Budget Transfers & Adjustments to be Approved at the February Council Meeting

4. Accept Stryker Ambulance Cot Bid of $15,495 from Pomasl Fire Equipment which Includes Trade-In

5. Purchase Voice Recognition Software for Police Officers from Baycom at a Cost of Approximately $11,800

6. Purchase Three 2022 Police Department Vehicles through Langlade Ford with a Purchase Price of $108,758 Plus the Fees and Police Equipment

7. Refill a Vacant Police Department Officer Position

8. Consider Policy Authorizing the Director of Administrative Services and Mayor to Approve Filling Vacant Positions

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.