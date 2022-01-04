Community Calendar for 1/10/22 to 1/17/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry January 12th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & January 14th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups (low or no salt). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry January 10th & January 17th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), January 12th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 10th – January 14th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center January 10th & January 17th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 10th & January 17th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center January 11th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center January 12th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center January 12th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center January 13th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center January 14th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Eli’s Warriors Blood Drive January 15th 8:30am-2pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, Multi-Purpose Building, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. To schedule your appointment, please call or text Julie at (715) 216-2812. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and search for sponsor code OT39. We kindly request you register in advance.

Youth Bowling League Session January 15th – February 12th North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Cost: $25 for the 5 week session. Includes prizes, awards, and pizza. Any questions, contact Jennie Volkman at 715-350-1637.

Gartzke’s Moonlight Ski & Snowshoe January 15th 7pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Rd., Antigo. The Antigo Bike & Ski Club will host a Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe at Gartzke Flowage Trails at 7pm. Meet in the parking lot.​ Everyone is welcome. Bring your own snacks and drinks. If you are not comfortable entering the shelter, please consider joining us for the outdoor portion. Temperatures below 0 will cancel this event. For more info, call 715-627-5399.

Moonlight Ski Weekend (Elcho X-C Ski Club) January 15th 7pm Moccasin Lake Trail, N11190 Bear Ln., Elcho. Participants will meet in the parking lot at 7pm. For more information, please call Chuck Wetzel at 715-275-3068.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) January 12th, January 16th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous January 10th, January 11th, January 14th & January 15th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous January 10th & January 17th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group January 11th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House January 12th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church January 12th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 12th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.