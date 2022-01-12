Community Calendar for 1/17/22 to 1/24/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry January 19th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & January 21st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups (low or no salt). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry January 17th & January 24th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), January 19th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 17th – January 21st (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center January 17th & January 24th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 17th & January 24th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center January 18th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Annual Tree Burn January 18th 5:30pm Antigo High School, 1900 10th Ave., south east edge of the “gravel” parking lot (west of the track), Antigo. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available during the burn. You can bring your tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior. For more information, please call 715-623-4754.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center January 19th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center January 19th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center January 20th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Skate January 21st 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate).There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend open skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center January 21st 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Walls of Wittenberg Presents “The Art of the Quilter VIII – Quilty as Charged” Quilt Show January 22nd & 23rd, Jan. 29th & 30th & Feb. 5 & 6th 11am-3pm Sat. & Sun WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. We invite you to our 8th open quilt show at the WOWSPACE in Wittenberg, WI. This is a non-juried, non-judged show. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place People’s Choice and an Award of Excellence awards will be given. The 2022 show will feature: 40+ quilts on display, a featured antique quilt, a disappearing quilt block display/tutorial & a selection of gently used quilting books available for a free will offering. Show admission is FREE. Please join us in once again making this one of the best attended shows at WOW.

Elcho X-C Club Annual Ski Junket January 22nd 11am-2pm Moccasin Ski Trail, N11190 Bear Ln., Elcho. It’s Elcho X-C Club Annual Ski Junket on Saturday, January 22, 2022, starting at 11 am at the Moccasin Lake cross country ski trailhead. Try out ski & snowshoe equipment provided by Mel’s Sporting Goods of Rhinelander & relax in the warm Michelle’s Lodge. Masks will be required during the Junket in the Lodge. Hot chocolate & cookies will be provided outside Michelle’s Lodge. People are not to bring any snacks to pass this year. The public is welcome to join us. For more information, please call 715-275-3068.

Custom Bamboo Fly Rod Workshop January 24th-29th 8am-4pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Have you ever wanted to learn how to build your own custom fly rod? Our 6 day custom bamboo fly rod making class may be just the experience that you are looking for. Taught by Forrest Young of Nostalgia Rod Company, you will work through the intricate steps of building your very own custom rod. From hand splitting the world’s finest Tokin Bamboo to applying the final coat of high gloss varnish, your masterpiece will be the talk of many future fishing trips. For more info, call 715-623-7601.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Personnel & Finance Meeting January 17th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) January 19th, January 23rd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous January 17th, January 18th, January 21st & January 22nd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous January 17th & January 24th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group January 18th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House January 19th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church January 19th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 19th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.