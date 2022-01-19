Community Calendar for 1/24/22 to 1/31/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry January 26th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & January 28th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups (low or no salt). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry January 24th & January 31st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), January 26th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Custom Bamboo Fly Rod Workshop January 24th-29th 8am-4pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Have you ever wanted to learn how to build your own custom fly rod? Our 6 day custom bamboo fly rod making class may be just the experience that you are looking for. Taught by Forrest Young of Nostalgia Rod Company, you will work through the intricate steps of building your very own custom rod. From hand splitting the world’s finest Tokin Bamboo to applying the final coat of high gloss varnish, your masterpiece will be the talk of many future fishing trips. For more info, call 715-623-7601.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 24th – January 28th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center January 24th & January 31st 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 24th & January 31st 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center January 25th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center January 26th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center January 26th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Roberts Irrigation Open House & Education Event January 27th 8:30am-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. Join us for training, lunch, product information and door prizes. For more information, please call 715-344-4747.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center January 27th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

62nd Annual Gresham Lion’s Winter Carnival & Fishing Derby January 29th 10am-4pm Upper Red Lake, Upper Red Lake Rd., Gresham. Events include fishing, giant snow kites on the ice, food, music, beverages, and DJ from 6-10pm.

Walls of Wittenberg Presents “The Art of the Quilter VIII – Quilty as Charged” Quilt Show January 29th & 30th & Feb. 5 & 6th 11am-3pm Sat. & Sun WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. We invite you to our 8th open quilt show at the WOWSPACE in Wittenberg, WI. This is a non-juried, non-judged show. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place People’s Choice and an Award of Excellence awards will be given. The 2022 show will feature: 40+ quilts on display, a featured antique quilt, a disappearing quilt block display/tutorial & a selection of gently used quilting books available for a free will offering. Show admission is FREE. Please join us in once again making this one of the best attended shows at WOW.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting January 25th 5pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) January 26th, January 30th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous January 24th, January 25th, January 28th & January 29th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous January 24th & January 31st (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group January 25th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House January 26th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church January 26th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 26th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805.

