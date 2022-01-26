Community Calendar for 1/31/22 to 2/7/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 2nd 11am-2pm (Wed.) & February 4th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex, paper towels. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry January 31st & February 7th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 2nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 31st – February 4th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center January 31st & February 7th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 31st & February 7th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center February 1st 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

The ADRC Stepping On Class – Wausau February 1st – March 15th on Tuesdays from 1:30-3:30pm at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau. The ADRC Stepping On Class is a free, evidenced based program to help reduce risk of falling by over 30%. Call 1-888-486-9545 or email peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or use link: https://www.adrc-cw.org/classes/stepping-building-confidence-reducing-falls/ Not in Wausau but still interested? Reach out to find out about bringing a program to your area.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center February 2nd 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center February 2nd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center February 3rd 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

48th Annual White Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Derby February 5th 7am-4pm White Lake Pavilion, Lake Street, White Lake. Come out to the heated White Lake Pavilion for this event. Cash prizes for longest game &/or pan fish caught that day in White Lake (need not be present to win). There will be a 50/50 drawing, raffles & paddle wheel drawings all day long along with food & drinks. The big raffle drawing will be at 4pm (need not be present to win) for the top cash prize of $800 & several other prizes. For more information call 715-882-2179 or 715-882-8501.

Deerbrook Bridge Runners Classic Cruise Vintage & Antique Snowmobile Ride February 5th Registration 10am, ride begins 12pm. Quinn’s Bar, N5294 County A, Deerbrook. New sleds are welcome too. Fun for the whole family at this annual snowmobile ride. Food, drawings, prizes & karaoke after the ride. Registration fee is $10 & includes a commemorative lapel pin, soup & sandwich supper & a chance to win $100. For more information, please call Pete at 920-257-7636 or visit their Facebook page.

Lily Sno-Birds 50th Anniversary February 5th 10am Lily Sno-Birds Clubhouse, W4505 Turtle Lake Rd., Lily. A celebration and fundraiser with raffles and a bonfire at 4pm. For more information, call Tara at 715-610-0188.

Walls of Wittenberg Presents “The Art of the Quilter VIII – Quilty as Charged” Quilt Show Feb. 5 & 6th 11am-3pm Sat. & Sun WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. We invite you to our 8th open quilt show at the WOWSPACE in Wittenberg, WI. This is a non-juried, non-judged show. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place People’s Choice and an Award of Excellence awards will be given. The 2022 show will feature: 40+ quilts on display, a featured antique quilt, a disappearing quilt block display/tutorial & a selection of gently used quilting books available for a free will offering. Show admission is FREE. Please join us in once again making this one of the best attended shows at WOW.

Gleason International Raceway Winter Races – Night Race February 5th Gates open at 11am Races Start 2pm. International Raceway, N5335 State Hwy. 17, Gleason. Come on out & watch ATV’s, motorcycles, snowmobiles & carts race around the oval track. Admission is $10 for adults & kids under 10 are free. Food & refreshments are on grounds in a heated building. For more information, go to www.gleasoncc.org or call (715) 873-4811 or (715) 536-9681.

14th Annual Farfromsnoozin’ Bed Races on the Ice February 5th 1pm Wendt’s Sandbar Resort, 16688 Nicolet Rd., Townsend. Bed Races on the Ice – Five-person teams, $25 per team. 100% payout. Registration is at noon, and races start at 1pm. A bed is provided. The most fun you can have in your PJ’s!!! For more information, please call Jason at 715-276-6195.

Bean Bag Tournament at Langlade County Senior Center February 8th 3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. We are organizing a Bean Bag Tournament (also known as corn hole) beginning Tuesday, February 8th. It will be the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3–5pm. Fee for the tournament is $3 per person payable when you register at the Center by Friday, February 4th. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is limited to 24 members and you need to pay when you pre-register at the Center. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before and would like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon from now until February 8th and practice. This is a fun winter activity. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

*Meetings*

City Plan Commission Meeting February 1st 5pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting February 7th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) February 2nd, February 6th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous January 31st, February 1st, February 4th & February 5th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous January 31st & February 7th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group February 1st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House February 2nd 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church February 2nd 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 2nd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.