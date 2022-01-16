Continuing Education Options Information Session for High School Students

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

If you are or know a high school student interested in exploring local options for continuing their education beyond their diploma, the Antigo Public Library and North Central Technical College have teamed up to help. There will be an information session at the library on January 27 at 4 p.m. for students 14-19 and their parents/guardians.

Registration is required by 5 p.m. January 26 for this event. The registration form is found under the program tab of the library website. https://www.antigopl.org.

“This is an opportunity for students to get the chance to make a personal connection with NTC and learn in a small group setting how programs offered at the Antigo Campus and virtually can help them further their education.” Said Ada Demlow, Youth Services Librarian.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org.