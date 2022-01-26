February Events at the Langlade County Senior Center

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Senior Center of Langlade County at 904 5th Avenue is announcing some new and continuing activities for February.

We are organizing a Bean Bag Tournament (also known as corn hole) beginning Tuesday, February 8th. It will be the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person payable when you register at the Center by Friday, February 4th. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is limited to 24 members and you need to pay when you pre-register at the Center. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before and would like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon from now until February 8th, and practice. This is a fun winter activity. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

Friday, February 11th there will be bowling at North Star Lanes at 11:00 a.m. Shoe rental is $1.00 and each game is $1.00. Lunch will be available on your own. Sign up at the Center by Thursday, February 10th.If you are not interested in bowling come and join us for lunch.

Saturday, February 12that 11:00 a.m. we will be meeting at Brandt’s, N4643 Highway S, Bryant, for a sleigh ride. Lunch around the campfire will be provided by the Center. Dress warm and bring a blanket. Non-refundable fee for this event is $15.00 payable when you register at the Center.This activity is limited to 18 members and registration deadline is Tuesday, February 8th.

The Lunch Bunch is meeting Thursday, February 17th at North Star Lanes at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. Al Schaefer will be returning for his music presentation.

“Move Better, Feel Better” is balance testing for strength, mobility and advantages of Chiropractic Care by Dr. Kassy Fuller of Cornerstone Chiropractic, Wednesday, February 23, 11:30 am. Lunch will be provided by Cornerstone at no cost. Members must pre-register at the Senior Center. Deadline to register is February 18th.

Stone Soup plays the first three Fridays of the month at 2:00 p.m. and the Memories play the last Friday of the month at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1st, Fat Tuesday, at 5:00 p.m. is Soup and Game night. There will be homemade soup, bread, and dessert. Fee for this event is $5.00 per person. We have a variety of games including: darts, bean bag game, board games, dominoes, cards, dice, and puzzles. Register at the Center by Friday, February 25th.

We haven’t planned any trips this winter but April 21st there will be at trip to Manitowoc to the Capitol City Center to see, direct from Branson, the “Music of the Stars of the Grand Ole Opry”. We will leave the Center at 9:30 a.m. via coach bus for a 2:30 p.m. matinee. Cost of this trip is $100.00. The price includes transportation, admission to the production, and family style chicken dinner after the show at Farm Inn on Main in Shawano. Lunch will be on your own at Culver’s in Manitowoc. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is Friday, April 8th and no refunds after Wednesday, March 30th.

We are also taking reservations for a Tuesday, June 21st trip to the Green Bay Botanical Gardens. Price of this trip is $70.00 which includes motor coach, admission, guided walking tour, and buffet lunch at Village Grille. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is Friday, June 10th.

There is a new program starting in Langlade County titled StockBoxes. This is a free food supplement program for seniors 60+. This is a box of food containing pantry staples which may include cheese, juice, cereal, canned milk, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, soup, peanut butter, rice, etc. Contents of the box may vary monthly. There are many local organizations involved in sponsoring this program. There is anincome edibilityrequirement and you must pre-register. Come into the Center and fill out a registration form. You do not have to be a member of the Center to fill out a form. Registration forms are also available at the ADRC (888-486-9545), Antigo Public Library (715-623-3724) and Langlade County Clerk Office (715-627-6200).This is a three-month trial and drive-through pick up distribution dates are February 22, March 29, and April 26 at the Antigo Public Library. For more information call any of these locations.

We are still doing our regular scheduled activities; Coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, Knitting & Crocheting, Bingo, Cards and games, Bunco, non-denominational Bible Study and Music.We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. If you haven’t renewed your membership or have yet to join now is the time to take advantage of all the Center has to offer. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and a free lifetime membership for veterans. Call the Center at 715-350-4388 for more information,

If the school is closed due to the weather, we are also closed.