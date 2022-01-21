Frozen Road Law Expands to Entire State

Law affects log haulers, transport of road salt/sand

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Effective Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) declares the highways are officially frozen statewide and the frozen road law will expand to include the entire state. The frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying logs cut crosswise (not including woodchips), and salt and sand for winter maintenance while cold weather allows.

An interactive map showing the Seasonal weight restrictions​ and load limit boundaries is available on the WisDOT Maps and GIS and weight restriction pages. Layers on this GIS map show the frost zone boundaries, Class II roads and posted roads for easy reference.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes – liquid-filled devices under pavement – to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads. This video shows how WisDOT monitors field conditions to verify frost depths: https://youtu.be/cGvOoYYKAS0

The “Motor carrier/trucker” section of the WisDOT website contains comprehensive information impacting commercial motor vehicle operators including weight restriction programs and frozen road declaration. Customers can also check a recorded message on the Frozen Road Hotline at (608) 266-8417. Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at (608) 266-7320.