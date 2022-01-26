Hofrichter, Arrowood lead Antigo Wrestling at Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Alexandra Hofrichter continued her season of domination, while Jayson Arrowood was able to pick up three victories to finish fifth at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals held Saturday, January 22nd at Wausau West.

Currently the topped ranked female at 152 pounds, Alexandra Hofrichter was joined by 4 other ranked wrestlers in a loaded bracket in the final tune up before the state tournament next weekend. Joining Hofrichter in the Girls 152 bracket were Alison Busler of Watertown, ranked 12th at 165, Evelyn Vetsch of Holman, ranked 2nd at 145, Blake Romona-Shae of Appleton North, ranked 5th at 165, and Madi Zube of Viroqua, ranked second at 152.

Hofrichter started the day with a match up against Kara Kuge of Lomira. Hofrichter was able to quickly defeat her foe, using a snapdown to a front headlock to a cradle for the takedown 20 seconds in, and then used an armbar with a far wrist for the pinfall victory in 50 seconds.

In her second match, Hofrichter faced the aforementioned Madi Zube in what could be a preview of the state finals next weekend. Hofrichter was once again able to control the match on the feet, using an armdrag to score on a go behind at the one-minute mark, and then transitioning to mount and finishing via pinfall at 1:23.

In the finals, Hofrichter competed with Breanna Wier of Osseo-Fairchild. Wier was able to advance to the finals by defeating both Blake Ramona-Shae and Evelyn Vetsch. Hoping to continue her impressive day, Wier looked to knock off the top ranked Hofrichter.

Hofrichter was able to score the first takedown 30 seconds into the period with a duck under to a body lock, but Wier was able to counter with a reversal a minute later. Not letting the first points scored against her slow her down, Hofrichter countered with a hip over that put Wier flat on her back at the end of the period. Unfortunately for Hofrichter, the referee called the pinfall just after time expire, so Hofrichter had to settle for a 7-2 lead going into the second period.

In the second period, Hofrichter was able to score on another duck under 20 seconds into the period, and then gave an intentional release to Wier to get back to neutral. Only 7 seconds later, Hofrichter launched Wier with a double overhook lateral, earning the pinfall victory at 2:36.

Hofrichter will look to finish her season with a strong showing next weekend at the WIAA Girls State Tournament in Lacrosse.

Also having an impressive day was Jayson Arrowood, competing in the Varsity Reserve 145 division. Arrowood had a first-round bye after a strong showing two weeks ago at the qualifier, so his day started in the second round against Louden Kemp of Slinger.

Arrowood pushed the pace with a shot early in the first round, but Kemp was able to counter with a front headlock attempt. Arrowood was able to hit a fireman’s carry from the bottom position in the front headlock, earning the first takedown at the one-minute mark. Kemp was able to score an escape off of a stack attempt by Arrowood with 30 seconds remaining. The first period ended with a 2-1 lead for Arrowood.

Kemp chose to start the second period on the bottom, and Arrowood was able to control his opponent and not allow an escape. Arrowood was able to do so using a combination of good hip positioning, being able to ride with his legs in, and multiple power half attempts.

Leading 2-1 to enter the third, Arrowood decided to start on the bottom. Arrowood was able to clear his hips hit a stand up off of a Kemp armbar attempt to earn the escape with 21 seconds remaining. Arrowood was then able to control the positioning for the rest of the match and secured his 3-1 decision victory.

In the quarterfinals, Arrowood faced Tyler Kane of Holmen. Kane was able to score a pair of takedowns and an escape in the first period, against a reversal for Arrowood, to take a 5-2 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Kane was able to add on an escape, a takedown, and a 3-point nearfall to increase his lead to 11-2.

In the third period, Arrowood was able to hit a quick reversal, but Kane earned an escape and takedown before winning the match by pinfall at 5:07.

Arrowood’s match in the consolations was against Logan Harris of Burlington. Harris was able to lock up a cradle from the feet at the end of the first round, and used that to secure a takedown and 2-point nearfall to end the period with a 4-0 lead.

Harris chose to ride to start the second period, and Arrowood was able to make him pay for that decision by hitting a beautiful switch in only 4 seconds. Harris added an escape, and then took Arrowood down 30 seconds into the round. Arrowood was a once again able to score on a switch, and this time added 3 nearfall points. A late escape gave Harris an 8-7 lead to enter the third period.

Arrowood chose to start the third period on bottom, and forced Harris to lock his hands on a switch attempt. Harris retook the lead with a two-point nearfall, before Arrowood was able to once again tie it with a reversal with a minute remaining. Knowing he needed a turn to win the match in regulation, Arrowood secured an armbar, turned Harris to his back, and earned the pinfall victory at 4:24.

The fifth-place match saw Arrowood lock horns with James Madden of Mukwonago in what was a very exciting, back and forth match.

Arrowood was able to score first, using a duck under to score the first takedown 19 seconds into the match. Arrowood then used an armbar and a half for 3 nearfall points, before Madden was able to somehow roll through and earn a reversal, as well as a 3-point nearfall of his own, ending the first period at 5.

Madden chose to start the second period on the bottom, and Arrowood was able to make him pay for that decision by turning him with a stack for 2 nearfall points. Madden and Arrowood then exchanged reversals in a pair of wild flurries. Arrowood was then able to hip over and put Madden on his back once again, this time earning a 3-point nearfall. Madden added a late reversal to end the period. After the wild second period, Arrowood had a 12-9 lead.

The third period saw both competitors continue to scramble on the bottom. Arrowood was able to secure a pair of reversals, as was Madden, but neither wrestler was able to maintain position for nearfall. At the conclusion of the back-and-forth match, Arrowood walked a way with a 16-13 victory and an impressive fifth place finish.

Also competing on the day was Nolan Kielcheski at 152 pounds. Kielcheski had an impressive run two weeks ago to qualify for this tournament, but ran into a couple of quality opponents, dropping matches to Sebastian Cuellar of Whitewater and Gabe Larkin of Wausau West.

Up next week for the boys varsity team is a triangular on Tuesday at Lakeland with Crandon also in attendance, and then parents night on Thursday at a home meet with Rhinelander. They will cap the weekend off with the prestigious and difficult Pulaski Invite.

As mentioned before, up next week for the girls varsity team is the WIAA State Tournament on Saturday in Lacrosse. Alexandra Hofrichter is looking to become the first WIAA champion since Todd Stimac in 1993.

2022 WI Challenge Series Finals Results for Antigo

Varsity Reserve 145

Jayson Arrowood’s place is 5th and has scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) won by decision over Louden Kemp (Slinger) (Dec 3-1)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Kane (Holmen) won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) (Fall 5:07)

Cons. Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) won by fall over Logan Harris (Burlington) (Fall 4:24)

5th Place Match – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) won by decision over James Madden (Mukwonago) (Dec 16-13)

Varsity Reserve 152

Nolan Kielcheski’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sebastian Cuellar (Whitewater) won by tech fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) (TF 19-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Gabe Larkin (Wausau West) won by major decision over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) (Maj 16-3)

Girls 152

Alexandra Hofrichter’s place is 1st and has scored 26.0 team points.