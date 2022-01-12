Hofrichter Continues Dominant Season at Merrill Bluejay Challenge Tournament Women’s Division

Arrowood, Kielcheski Qualify for Finals of Wisconsin Challenge Series

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Alexandra Hofrichter, currently the top ranked female in the state at 152 pounds, once again challenged herself by jumping up in weight at the Bluejay Challenge Tournament in Merrill this Saturday, January 8th.

In the first round, Hofrichter matched up with Alissa Kracht of Merrill. Hofrichter struck early, using an underhook to advance to a bodylock for the takedown 12 seconds into the match. Hofrichter was able to keep Kracht on her back for the next 20 seconds before Kracht was able to get back to her base.

Up 5-0, Hofrichter used an arm bar and a far wrist to turn Kracht once again, this time earning the pinfall victory at 45 seconds.

In the second round, Hofrichter competed against Sophia Bassino of Sun Prairie. After about half a minute of battling for position, Bassino was able to take advantage of a shot attempt by Hofrichter to secure a takedown. Hofrichter immediately hit a switch for a reversal and tied the score at 2. At the end of the period, Hofrichter was able to use a power half to turn Bassino for nearfall, and took a 4-2 lead into the second period.

Bassino chose to start the second period in neutral, and Hofrichter was able to control a pair of overlooks and hit a lateral style throw that led to a near immediate pinfall victory at 3:13.

The pair of victories set up a match with Abigale Swanson of Rhinelander, the current top ranked female in the state at 185. Hofrichter didn’t let her opponents high ranking affect her gameplan, going on the offensive immediately with an armspin that Swanson was able to defend with neither wrestler gaining an advantage. Hofrichter then tried to score on a single leg, but Swanson was once again able to defend, keeping the score tied at zero. At the 48 second mark, Hofrichter was able to use an overhook throw to take Swanson from her feet to her back, and earned the pinfall victory at exactly one minute.

Also competing on Saturday were a trio of wrestlers at theWI Challenge Series Wausau East Qualifier. Leading the way for Antigo was Jayson Arrowood, competing at 145 pounds.

After a first-round bye, Arrowood faced Wyatt Stelle of Wausau West. Arrowood was able to start the match quickly, earning a takedown 18 seconds into the first round. Arrowood was able to maintain control and earned 2 nearfall points to take a 4-0 lead at the 32 second mark. Arrowood was then able to turn his opponent again, this time earning the pinfall victory at 46 seconds.

In the semi-finals, Arrowood competed with Austin McHugh of Hortonville, who advanced to the semi-finals with a pair of victories by pinfall. Arrowood was once again able to earn the initial takedown 40 seconds into the match, and was able to prevent McHugh from escaping, and took a 2-0 lead into the second period.

McHugh started the second period on the bottom, and Arrowood was able to work a turn for 2 nearfall points and a 4-0 lead. McHugh was then able to score on a reversal, that narrowed the match to 4-2 at the end of the period.

McHugh once again started the third period on the bottom, and this time he would not be able to escape, with Arrowood earning the pinfall victory at 5:17.

With the victory, Arrowood advanced to the finals against Terrance Banks of DC Everest. Banks was able to score the first takedown of the match and finished the first period with a 2-0 lead. In the second period, Banks started on the bottom and was able to score on a reversal at the 45 second mark, and then earned the pinfall victory at 2:51. With the strong second place finish, Arrowood qualified for the challenge series finals, which will be held in two weeks at Wausau West.

Also qualifying for the finals was Nolan Kielcheski with a solid third place finish at 152 pounds.

Kielcheski started the day with a bye, and followed that up with a match against Donavan Lor of Wausau West. Kielcheski was able to secure a takedown 51 seconds into the match, and finished Lor off via pinfall at the one-minute mark.

In the semi-finals, Kielcheski faced DonevanCarolfi of Marshfield. Carolfi earned the initial takedown and nearfall, taking a 5-0 lead into the second period. In the second period, Carolfi earned a reversal and the victory by pinfall at 2:28. Carolfi would defeat Evan Jakobi of Marshfield in the finals.

In the third-place match, Kielcheski faced Gabriel Larkin of Wausau West, with a trip to the challenge series finals on the line. Larkin was able to score first, with a takedown at the 28 second mark, and was able to ride Kielcheski out for the rest of the round.

Kielcheski started on top in the second round, and Larkin earned an escape to take a 3-0 lead early in the period. At the 20 second mark, Kielcheski was able to start an impressive run that saw him score 9 straight points. The streak started with a takedown, and then a 3-point nearfall 30 seconds later. Kielcheski would add a pair of additional nearfall scores at the 1:12 and 1:35 marks. Larkin ended the crazy period with a reversal and nearfall of his own.

Kielcheski entered the third period with a 9-7 lead, and Larkin chose to start in neutral. Kielcheski was able score another takedown, and won the match by pinfall.

Also competing at 152 pounds was Dontae Mohr. Mohr’s day started with a bye and a loss to the aforementioned Gabriel Larkin before he matched with up Collin Colwell of Wausau West. Mohr was able to put on a takedown clinic in the first period, earning 3 takedowns, including one right at the end of the period, to take a 6-2 lead into the second.

After Colwell chose to start on the bottom and earned an escape, Mohr added another pair of takedowns, and was able to turn Colwell for a 3-point nearfall. A late escape by Colwell led to a 13-5 Mohr lead to enter the third period.

In the third period, Mohr once again got the takedown, and again added a 3-point nearfall. Colwell earned a late escape, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Mohr to gain a victory by major decision, 18-7.

The fifth-place match was between Mohr and Donavan Lor of Wausau West. The first period saw scoring opportunities, but both wrestlers were able to defend and ended in a 0-0 deadlock. Lor chose to start neutral in the second, and Mohr was able to score the first takedown of the match 1:21 into the period. Lor would earn an escape at the end of the period.

Leading 2-1, Mohr chose to start the third period in neutral. A takedown at the midpoint of the period by Lor ended up being the decider, with Lor winning by a 3-2 decision.

Up next for the Antigo Wrestling team is a dual meet against Tomahawk on Thursday, the 13th. The festivities of the evening with include the younger members of the club, as it is youth night. Please join us at the Sheldon Fieldhouse this coming week.

WI Challenge Series Wausau East Qual Results for Antigo

Varsity Reserve 145

Jayson Arrowood’s place is 2nd and has scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) won by fall over Wyatt Steele (Wausau West) (Fall 0:46)

Semifinal – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) won by fall over Austin McHugh (Hortonville) (Fall 5:17)

1st Place Match – Terrance Banks (DC Everest) won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) (Fall 2:51)

Varsity Reserve 152

Dontae Mohr’s place is 6th and has scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gabriel Larkin (Wausau West) won by injury default over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) (Inj. 4:54)

Cons. Round 2 – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Dontae Mohr (Antigo) won by major decision over Collin Colwell (Wausau West) (Maj 18-7)

5th Place Match – Donavan Lor (Wausau West) won by decision over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) (Dec 3-2)

Varsity Reserve 152

Nolan Kielcheski’s place is 3rd and has scored 17.0 team points.