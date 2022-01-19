Hofrichter, Kielcheski Lead Way at Wausau West Warrior Tournament

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Alexandra Hofrichter continued her season with a first-place finish, while Nolan Kielcheski also had a fantastic tournament, finishing second.

On a day that saw 3 separate tournaments being run (A middle school division, a male junior varsity division, and a female varsity division), Hofrichter decided to jump up to the male junior varsity division due to a lack of participants in the female side.

In the first match, Hofrichter faced Shane Sulheimer of Amherst. Sulheimer was able to score first, capitalizing on a double leg that took Hofrichter to the mat. Hofrichter was able to quickly secure a reversal, and a Sulheimer escape gave him a 3-2 lead. Hofrichter then earned a takedown of her own, and added a two-point nearfall as well. At the end of the period, Sulheimer was able to score a reversal resulting in a 6-5 Hofrichter lead at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Hofrichter chose to start on the bottom and earned an escape. Sulheimer was then able to tie the match with a takedown, before Hofrichter once again scored on a reversal and added another two-point nearfall. Sulheimer was able to end the period with an escape, cutting the Hofrichter lead to 11-8.

In the third period, Sulheimer chose to start on bottom, and Hofrichter was able to control the near side leg and execute a beautiful stack that ended the match by pinfall.

In her second match, Hofrichter faced DeAvion Broaders of DC Everest. Broaders was able to score first with a takedown before a Hofrichter reversal tied the score at 2, which is where the first period ended.

In the second period, Hofrichter chose to start on the bottom, and earned another reversal and two-point nearfall to take a 6-2 lead. Hofrichter was then able to once again turn Broaders, and this time earned the finish by pinfall.

In her third match, Hofrichter faced Ron Lee of Wausau West. Hofrichter was able to secure the first takedown, and then transitioned to a mounted giftwrap position, where she earned the first period finish by pinfall, earning herself a spot at the top of the podium with a 3-0 record on the day.

Nolan Kielcheski also had a strong tournament, finishing second.

In his first match, Kielcheski matched with Blake Schilling of Medford. Defeating a conference foe is always a little extra special, and Kielcheski did his best to make that happen by starting the match with a hip bump from an overhook for the initial takedown. Schilling was able to earn an escape and end the period with a 2-1 Kielcheski advantage.

The second period saw multiple flurries of action on the bottom with both Kielcheski and Schilling earning a pair of reversals. Kielcheski was also able to score a two-point nearfall, and because of that, took an 8-5 lead into the third period.

In the third period, Kielcheski and Schilling once again were able to trade a pair of reversals, with Kielcheski finishing on top with a 10-7 decision victory.

In his second match, Kielcheski competed against Gabe Larkin of Wausau West. Larkin was able to secure takedowns in the first and second period against a pair of escapes by Kielcheski to take a 4-2 lead into the third period.

In the third period, Kielcheski was once again able to escape, and this time was able to earn the takedown by putting Larkin straight to his back, earning an additional 3 nearfall points to take an8-4 lead. Once on top, Kielcheski was able to secure a cradle and earned the third period pinfall victory.

In the championship match, Kielcheski wrestled Owen Schultz of Wittenberg-Birnamwood, who was also 2-0 on the day.

The first period saw Schultz earn a takedown and take a 2-0 lead into the second period.

The second period saw a fast-paced mat battle, with each wrestler earning reversals and near fall points.

The third period was very similar to the second, with each wrestler able to earn reversals, but neither wrestler able to earn a pinfall. The match ended with a major decision victory in favor of Schultz.

Also competing on the day were Dontae Mohr and Johnny Wissbroecker. Mohr dropped his first two matches by decision, but showed flashes of potential in each, earning a reversal in the first and a takedown in the second.

Wissbroecker was significantly smaller than his competitors, but didn’t let that stop him from nearly pinning his first opponent, and putting up a solid fight in his second match.

Up next for everyone on the high school team is a dual meet against Medford Thursday, January 20th, which will occur at the Medford High School. Alexandra Hofrichter will be competing in a female varsity event, and Jayson Arrowood and Nolan Kielcheski will be competing in the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals next Saturday. Both events will be at Wausau West high school.