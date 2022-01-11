Press Release from the Langlade Co. Forestry & Recreation Department

Langlade County Snowmobile Trails Schedule to Open

THE SOUTHERN UNIT (ZONE B) OF THE LANGLADE COUNTY SNOWMOBILE TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING ALL STATE FUNDED TRAILS ARE SCHEDULED TO OPEN ON SATURDAY JANUARY 8, AT 6:00 A.M. PLEASE USE CAUTION BETWEEN INTERSECTIONS 39 AND 41A AND FOLLOW THE CORRIDOR MARKED BY THE SNOWMOBILE CLUB.

THE TRAIL BETWEEN INTERSECTIONS 49 & 58 IN ZONE A WILL OPEN IMMEDIATELY. ALL OTHER ZONE A TRAILS OPENED ON JAUNARY 1, 2022.

The trails in Zone B will be open to ATVs after January 18, 2022. ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28° F. UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail system.

For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

The Langlade County Snowmobile clubs, sponsors and operators of the existing trails, have put in many volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming to provide snowmobile trails for your use. Please support the snow clubs, thank them for their efforts and patronized their business sponsors.

All lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. As always, the Langlade County Forestry & Recreation Department strongly recommends riders stay on clearly marked trails. Please respect private property; use of trails across private lands is a privilege. Always exercise caution when riding a snowmobile. The trails are in rough, early season condition.

For questions regarding specific trail conditions please contact the local snowmobile club or visit their social media pages.

We hope that you enjoy the Langlade county trail system this winter and thank you for supporting the economy and businesses of Langlade County!

Al Murray

Langlade County Forest Administrator