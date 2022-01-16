Antigo Times

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
January 16, 2022
Meaning of a Life

Dear Reader,
What does one life mean? At the end of the day, does meaning come from worldly accomplishments? Amassing power? Attaining a position? Achieving glory? Piling up money? Collecting medals and honors? What does one life mean?

I would say no to all of the above. Meaning comes from bonds with family, from healthy friendships, from love.

We walk through our time on earth and possibly achieve some of the more worldly accomplishments… or possibly not. That doesn’t matter. What matters is the greatest accomplishment of all: Peace with all around us, and ultimately peace of mind.

These thoughts are only to start the dialogue.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”
