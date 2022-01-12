The Antigo Wrestling Team Started the Conference Season with a Dual Meet Victory

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Welcoming Mosinee to the Sheldon Fieldhouse on Thursday evening, January 6th, the Antigo Wrestling Team was able to come away with a 30-24 victory.

The evening started at 182 pounds with a battle of ranked individuals. Robby Hagerty, who is an honorable mention at 170 pounds due to his early season success, moved up a weight class to challenge Logan Johnson, who is an honorable mention at 195 pounds, but has moved down to 182 for the remainder of the season.

Johnson was able to capitalize first, countering a front headlock gator roll attempt by Hagerty to secure a takedown and nearfall for an early 5-0 lead. Hagerty was able to score an escape, and then used an overhook/underhook position to hit a beautiful lateral drop, securing a takedown and earning nearfall of his own. Hagerty took a 6-5 lead into the second period.

Johnson chose to start on the bottom in the second period, and earned a reversal. Then, after a series of scrambles that saw no scoring, Johnson was able to catch Hagerty on his back, and earned the pinfall victory at 4:50. The battle of ranked wrestlers lived up to the hype, and was exciting from start to finish.

Also moving up in weight was Wyatt Beaber, who weighs in at 195 pounds but stepped up to 220 pounds to face Teryn Walls.

Beaber was able to score first, using a front headlock to take his opponent to the mat and gain control and the takedown. Walls was then able to score on a reversal, and turned Beaber to his back, earning the pinfall victory at 1:06.

Brady Vandeweerd of Antigo, who shot up the rankings this week all the way to 8th with his solid performance at the On the Water tournament, received a forfeit at heavyweight.

Seth Beaber faced Jackson Folwarski at 138 pounds. Beaber was able to take control of the match early, scoring on a takedown and using an arm bar for nearfall and a 5-0 lead. After a Folwarski escape, Beaber was able to score another takedown and take a 7-1 lead into the second period.

Beaber chose to start the second period on the bottom, and earned a quick reversal, and then used a pair of arm bars for nearfall and took a 15-1 lead. A final armbar led to a pinfall victory at 3:42.

Sealing the victory by receiving forfeits were Jayson Arrowood at 145, Nolan Kielcheski at 152, and Alexandra Hofrichter at 160 pounds. Hofrichter maintained her ranking for 1st in the state at 152 pounds in the most recent female rankings.

Also competing on the night was Dontae Mohr, who bumped up from 152 pounds to wrestle an exhibition at 170 pounds against Eyan Manowski. Mohr used his speed to make up for the weight disadvantage and scored the first takedown. Manowski attempted multiple roll attempts from the bottom, and eventually earned an escape to cut the lead to 2-1. Mohr was then able to secure another takedown, and this time was able to turn Manowski to his back, and earned the pinfall victory at 1:25.

Up next for the Antigo Wrestling varsity team is a dual meet against Tomahawk next Thursday, the 13th, in Antigo. The 13th will also be youth night. Some members of the team will be competing at the Wisconsin Challenge Series in Wausau this weekend, which is a qualifier for Junior Varsity state on the 22nd. Alexandra Hofrichter will be competing at the Merrill Bluejay Challenge Tournament Women’s Division this upcoming Saturday as well.