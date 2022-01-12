FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Public Library is excited to announce that we now have two Story Walks for our community to enjoy. Thanks to support from the Antigo Public Library Foundation, we have been able to install a second walk on the fencing near the Fairgrounds in the northwest part of the Springbrook Trail. Story Walks are picture books that are taken apart, mounted on boards, and displayed along a trail to read as you walk outdoors.

Antigo’s first Story Walk was installed on the Springbrook Trail beginning at the Hudson Street entrance and continuing to the Butterfly Garden. The story currently featured on that trail is No Two Alike by Keith Baker. The new trail is entered from North Avenue, and currently features the book Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner. Both books feature themes of animals in winter with things like hibernating and animal tracking explored.

To extend the fun of taking the Story Walks, the library has created a scavenger hunt in the library for families to enjoy. In January the hunt will be for hidden hibernating animals. In February you will search for animal tracks and figure out who left them. We also have a Family Activity Challenge that encourages you to engage together in these and other activities related to our walks. Families who complete the challenge will earn a free book for every child in their family.

For families who want to go deeper into exploring the topics in the current books, our Youth Services Librarian has created resources to help. You can request an activity bag with crafts, coloring sheet, learning pages and more related to animals in winter. We also have made a virtual learning space featuring educational games, videos and story readings related to Animals in Winter. You can request the bag and find links to the virtual space by visiting our library website at antigopl.org.

“It is our goal to make our Story Walks an adventure that ignites curiosity and learning.” said Youth Services Librarian Ada Demlow.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org