Vandeweerd, Arrowood Qualify for Day 2 at Difficult On The Water Classic

Brady Vandeweerd and Jayson Arrowood were both able to win the required number of matches to qualify for the second day of competition at the 2021 Lourdes On The Water Wrestling Classic.

Brady Vandeweerd, competing at heavyweight, started the day with a bye due to his high seed.

In the second round, Vandeweerd faced Desmond Walker of Winneconne. Vandeweerd was able to secure a quick takedown 23 seconds into the match, and earned the pinfall victory at 43 seconds.

In the third round, Vandeweerd faced Troy Dietzler of Ashwaubenon, the 3rd ranked wrestler in Division 1. Dietzler was able to use his size to secure 3 takedowns in the first period, and took a 6-3 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Vandeweerd chose to start on the bottom and scored a quick escape to narrow the lead to 6-4. Vandeweerd was then able to counter a headthrow attempt by Dietzler with a body lock, taking Dietzler straight to his back and upsetting the highly ranked wrestler via pinfall at 21 seconds into the second round.

In the quarterfinals, Vandeweerd faced 16-1 Emmett Bock of Muskego. Bock was able to earn a takedown in the first period, and an escape by Vandeweerd ended the first period with a 2-1 Bock lead. In the second period, Bock was able to secure an escape and another takedown, and eventually won by pinfall at 2:49.

Vandeweerd is already guaranteed a top 8 finish, and will face the winner of Keaten Pues, an honorable mention from New London, and Curtis Downey of Green Bay United in the consolation semi-finals.

Also making it to day 2 is Freshman Jason Arrowood, competing at 145 pounds. Arrowood’s fantastic early season record led to a first-round bye, and he matched up with Hailie Krueger of New London in the second round.

Arrowood was able to put on a dominant performance in this match, using a takedown and 3-point nearfall for a 5-0 lead to end the first period. In the second period, he added a reversal and extra point for locked hands, leading to an 8-0 lead to end the second period. Arrowood finished the match with another reversal, leading to a 10-0 victory.

In the third round, Arrowood faced defending state runner up, and currently ranked 3rd in Division 3 Karson Casper of Coleman (Casper was the top ranked wrestler at 152 the previous week before dropping to a lower weight class). Arrowood was able to put up a solid fight, but Casper was able to earn the victory at 1:35.

In his first consolation match, Arrowood faced Landen Losievski of Pittsville. Arrowood was able secure a takedown and earned the pinfall victory at 48 seconds of the first round.

Arrowood is in the round of 12, and needs a victory against Carsen Herm of Shawano to make the podium with a top 8 finish.

Also competing on the day were Robby Hagerty and Seth Beaber.

Hagerty went 3-2 on the day, defeating Tyler Schoneman of Random Lake 6-4 in the first round, and picking up pinfall victories over Joey Dringoli of Neenah and Nico Desotelle of Mishicot.

Hagerty’s losses were both to state ranked wrestlers, including Logan Steinhorst of Kewaunee, ranked 7th in D3, and a hard fought 9-5 loss to 11th ranked in D2, Christian Weiss of Wautoma/Wild Rose.

Seth Beaber went 2-2 on the day, with victories over Jonathon Molash of Oshkosh North and Matthew Loshaw of Belleville.

2021 Lourdes OTW Wrestling Classic Results for Antigo

138

Seth Beaber (10-7) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 10-7 won by decision over Jonathon Molash (Oshkosh North) 4-5 (Dec 11-5)

Champ. Round 2 – Tait Glassmaker (Princeton) 17-4 won by decision over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 10-7 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 10-7 won by fall over Matthew Loshaw (Belleville/Sugar River) 8-7 (Fall 3:43)

Cons. Round 3 – Charlie Alft (Neenah) 8-5 won by decision over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 10-7 (Dec 4-2)

145

Jayson Arrowood (12-4) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 12-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 12-4 won by major decision over Hailie Krueger (New London) 2-2 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 3 – Karson Casper (Coleman) 19-1 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 12-4 (Fall 1:35)

Cons. Round 4 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 12-4 won by fall over Landen Losievski (Pittsville) 8-7 (Fall 0:48)

170

Robert Hagerty (9-8) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 9-8 won by decision over Tyler Schoneman (Random Lake) 4-6 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 2 – Logan Steinhorst (Kewaunee) 19-2 won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 9-8 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 2 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 9-8 won by fall over Joey Dringoli (Neenah) 1-4 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Round 3 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 9-8 won by fall over Nico Desotelle (Mishicot) 5-4 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 4 – Christian Weiss (Wautoma/Wild Rose) 16-2 won by decision over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 9-8 (Dec 9-5)

285

Brady Vandeweerd (8-2) placed 12th and scored 14.0 team points.