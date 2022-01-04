Vandeweerd Finishes Strong at Prestigious On The Water Tournament, Finishes in 7th

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Having qualified for day 2 on the strength of 3 wins the previous day, Brady Vandeweerd came out hungry for more in his first match of day 2 against Curtis Downey of Green Bay United.

Vandeweerd used a takedown in the first period to lead 2-0 going into the second. In the second, Vandeweerd chose to start on bottom, and earned an escape at the 50 second mark. Vandeweerd would add another takedown 30 seconds later to lead 5-0 entering the third. In the third, Downey chose to start on bottom, and Vandeweerd was able to turn him and earn the victory by pinfall at 3:46.

In the next round, Vandeweerd dropped a match to the third ranked wrestler in Division 3, and eventual 3rd place finisher, Brody Zahn of Coleman.

The loss set up a match between Vandeweerd and Jordan Jackson of Wisconsin Lutheran. Jackson was able to score first with a takedown, but Vandeweerd was able to instantly escape to cut the lead to 2-1. Vandeweerd then secured his own takedown, and won the match by pinfall in 35 seconds to finish a very impressive 7th place.

Also competing on day 2 was Jayson Arrowood. Arrowood dropped a match in his only contest to Carsen Herm of Shawano, just missing the placement rounds. Making the second day of this tournament as a freshman is an impressive feat, and Antigo Wrestling is looking forward to Arrowood competing the next 3 years.

Please join the Antigo Wrestling team for Alumni Night on Thursday, January 6th as we battle Mosinee. Varsity Wrestling will begin at 7:00 in the Antigo High School Field house. (JV matches may begin as early as 6:30) Event admission is free for Antigo Wrestling alumni. There will be an informal social gathering immediately following the dual at Northstar Lanes.

2021 Lourdes OTW Wrestling Classic Results for Antigo – Day 2

145

Jayson Arrowood (12-5) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Cons. Round 5 – Carsen Herm (Shawano) 16-6 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 12-5 (Fall 4:39)

285

Brady Vandeweerd (10-3) placed 7th and scored 29.0 team points.