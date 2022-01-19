Antigo Times

Village of White Lake Fire Department Receives Grant

By Antigo Times
January 19, 2022
209
FROM THE WISCONSIN PUBLIC SERVICE FOUNDATION

The Village of White Lake Fire Department has been selected to receive one of the 2021 Rewarding Responder Grants offered through the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation.

This is the eight year that we have offered this grant opportunity to emergency response agencies in our service area. We were impressed by the number and quality of applications we received.

We are pleased to be able to fund the White Lake Fire Department’s thermal imaging camera and we thank them for their dedication of public safety.

