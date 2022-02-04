Antigo Bowling Club Scores

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

All Antigo Bowling teams bowled on Sunday, January 30th. Here are the results:

Boys Varsity

The Boys Varsity bowling team beat the Bye team to remain undefeated and clinching a berth to the state tournament in Menasha in early March. Average score for the day was 189. Top bowlers: Riley Guenthner, Johnny Lewis and Grant Praslowicz.

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity bowling team beat Manawa Girls 8-1. Average score for the day was 166. Top Bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Juliana Maus and Marnie Kubacki.

Boys JV

The Boys JV bowling team beat Merrill JV. Average score for the day was 162. Top Bowlers: Connor Umland, Cody Nowak, Carson Kunze and Ean Perry.

Middle School Boys 1

The Middle School Boys 1 team lost to Rhinelander. Average score for the day was 117. Top Bowler: Levi Strobel.

Middle School Boys 2

The Middle School Boys 2 beat the Antigo Girls Middle School 2 team. Average score for the day was 162. Top bowlers: Sam Maus and Xavier Fermanich.

Middle School Girls 1

The Middle School Girls 1 team beat Marshfield. Average score was 171. Top bowlers: Ginny Praslowicz, Kellijo Kirsh and Emma Beck.

Middle School Girls 2

The middle School Girls 2 team lost to the Antigo Middle School boys 2 team. Top bowler: Lexus Schneider.

The next meet for all teams is Sunday, February 6th.