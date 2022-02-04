Antigo Times

Antigo Bowling Club Scores

By Antigo Times
February 4, 2022
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

All Antigo Bowling teams bowled on Sunday, January 30th.  Here are the results:

Boys Varsity

The Boys Varsity bowling team beat the Bye team to remain undefeated and clinching a berth to the state tournament in Menasha in early March.  Average score for the day was 189.   Top bowlers:  Riley Guenthner, Johnny Lewis and Grant Praslowicz.

 

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity bowling team beat Manawa Girls 8-1.  Average score for the day was 166.  Top Bowlers:  Katie Kirsch, Juliana Maus and Marnie Kubacki.

 

Boys JV

The Boys JV bowling team beat Merrill JV.  Average score for the day was 162.  Top Bowlers:  Connor Umland, Cody Nowak, Carson Kunze and Ean Perry.

 

Middle School Boys 1

The Middle School Boys 1 team lost to Rhinelander.  Average score for the day was 117.  Top Bowler:  Levi Strobel.

 

Middle School Boys 2

The Middle School Boys 2 beat the Antigo Girls Middle School 2 team.  Average score for the day was 162.  Top bowlers:  Sam Maus and Xavier Fermanich.

 

Middle School Girls 1

The Middle School Girls 1 team beat Marshfield.  Average score was 171.  Top bowlers:  Ginny Praslowicz, Kellijo Kirsh and Emma Beck.

 

Middle School Girls 2

The middle School Girls 2 team lost to the Antigo Middle School boys 2 team.  Top bowler:  Lexus Schneider.

 

The next meet for all teams is Sunday, February 6th.

 

