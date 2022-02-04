Antigo Bowling Club Scores
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES
All Antigo Bowling teams bowled on Sunday, January 30th. Here are the results:
Boys Varsity
The Boys Varsity bowling team beat the Bye team to remain undefeated and clinching a berth to the state tournament in Menasha in early March. Average score for the day was 189. Top bowlers: Riley Guenthner, Johnny Lewis and Grant Praslowicz.
Girls Varsity
The Girls Varsity bowling team beat Manawa Girls 8-1. Average score for the day was 166. Top Bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Juliana Maus and Marnie Kubacki.
Boys JV
The Boys JV bowling team beat Merrill JV. Average score for the day was 162. Top Bowlers: Connor Umland, Cody Nowak, Carson Kunze and Ean Perry.
Middle School Boys 1
The Middle School Boys 1 team lost to Rhinelander. Average score for the day was 117. Top Bowler: Levi Strobel.
Middle School Boys 2
The Middle School Boys 2 beat the Antigo Girls Middle School 2 team. Average score for the day was 162. Top bowlers: Sam Maus and Xavier Fermanich.
Middle School Girls 1
The Middle School Girls 1 team beat Marshfield. Average score was 171. Top bowlers: Ginny Praslowicz, Kellijo Kirsh and Emma Beck.
Middle School Girls 2
The middle School Girls 2 team lost to the Antigo Middle School boys 2 team. Top bowler: Lexus Schneider.
The next meet for all teams is Sunday, February 6th.