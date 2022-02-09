Antigo Bowling Club Scores

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Bowling Club bowled on Sunday, February 6th. Here are the results:

Boys Varsity

The Boys Varsity bowling team beat Lakeland to remain undefeated for the season. Average score for the day was 204 with a high game of the day of 264. Top Bowlers: Luke Bastle, Alec Knapkavage, Riley Guenthner.

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity bowling team beat Amherst Varsity girls to remain undefeated for the season and has now qualified for STATE!! Average score for the day was 176 with a high game of 234. Top bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Natasha Fermanich and Makala Beck.

Boys JV

The boys JV team lost to DC Everest. Average score for the day was 176 with a high game of 222. Top bowlers: Johnny Lewis, Brady Rickert and Carson Kunze.

Boys MS 1

The boys Middle School 1 team lost to the Antigo girls Middle School 1 team. Average score for the day was 101. Top Bowler: Levi Strobel.

Boys MS 2

The boys Middle School 2 team beat DC Everest. Average for the day was 149. Top bowlers: Cooper Rickert, Zander Zwirschitz and Dominic Desjarlais.

Girls MS 1

The girls Middle School 1 team beat the Antigo boys Middle School 1 team. Average for the day was 164. Top bowlers: Ginny Praslowicz, Krista Beck and Kellijo Kirsch.

Girls MS 2

The girls Middle School 2 team lost to Merrill Middle School.

All teams are back in action on Sunday, 2/13 for the final meet of the season.