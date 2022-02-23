Antigo Bowling Club Scores

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Here are the results from the Antigo Bowling Club meets on Sunday, February 13th:

Boys Varsity

The Boys Varsity Bowling Team completed their season undefeated at 10-0. They beat Waupaca with an average score of 191. Top Bowlers: Alec Knapkavich, Luke Bastle, Riley Guenthner, Jack Steger.

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity Bowling Team completed their season undefeated at 10-0. They beat the BYE team with an average for the day of 180. Top Bowlers: Makala Beck, Juliana Maus and Katie Kirsch.

JV Boys

The JV Boys Bowling Team lost to Stevens Point JV team. Average score was 149. Top Bowlers: Max Busse, Connor Umland, Carson Kunze.

Middle School 1 Boys

The Middle School 1 Boys bowling team lost to the Antigo Middle School 2 boys, 7-2. Average score for the day was 119. Top Bowler: Nate Bostwick.

Middle School 2 Boys

The Middle School 2 Boys bowling team beat the Antigo Middle School 1 boys team, 7-2. Average score for the day was 148. Top bowlers: Sam Maus, Cooper Rickert and Xander Zwirschitz.

Middle School 1 Girls

The Middle School 1 Girls bowling team lost to Merrill MS1, 7-2. Average score for the day was 146.

Middle School 2 Girls

The Middle School 2 Girls bowling team lost to DC Everest 2.

This was the last bowling meet of the season. Next up is State competition for the Varsity Girls and Boys bowling teams March 4-6.