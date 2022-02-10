Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Borneman

Athletes Name: Joe Volpentesta

Sport: Boy’s Hockey

Description: Joe is one of the hardest working athletes I have coached. It doesn’t matter if it is in a game, during his favorite drill, or grinding through conditioning. He is always pushing himself past his comfort zone. He is a leader on our team setting an example for others to aspire to. Joe has come up big for us on the scoreboard this year as well. Most recently the game winner in OT to beat Rhinelander. He also had the first goal of that game to get us rolling. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules