Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sports
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
February 10, 2022
107
0

Submitted by: Coach Borneman

Athletes Name:  Joe Volpentesta

Sport: Boy’s Hockey

Description: Joe is one of the hardest working athletes I have coached. It doesn’t matter if it is in a game, during his favorite drill, or grinding through conditioning. He is always pushing himself past his comfort zone. He is a leader on our team setting an example for others to aspire to. Joe has come up big for us on the scoreboard this year as well. Most recently the game winner in OT to beat Rhinelander. He also had the first goal of that game to get us rolling. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules

Previous Article

Antigo Bowling Club Scores

Next Article

DHS & Wisconsin Pediatricians Say Now is ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.