Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

By Antigo Times
February 23, 2022
Submitted by: Trevor McCarthy

Athletes Name:  Makala Beck

Sport: Girl’s Bowling

Description: Makala is having an outstanding season. She is currently sitting fifth in girl’s singles standings in district 9, qualifying her to compete as part of the district 9 All-Star team. This team consists of the top 5 bowlers in the district competing against all the other districts in the state. Makala is one of the reasons why our Varsity Girl’s bowling team is so successful and making another state run. She understands what it takes to be a team player, being a multi-sport athlete. Makala practices extremely hard, takes instructions well, executes, and makes her presence know on the lanes. Makala also takes her schoolwork seriously by maintaining high honors in her academics.

