Antigo Host Conference Foe Rhinelander

Thursday evening , January 27th, the Antigo Wrestling team hosted Rhinelander for the final conference dual meet of the season. Before the wrestling started, the parents of the wrestlers and managers were acknowledged and thanked for their support.

Action for the evening started at 182 pounds, where Robby Hagerty stepped up in weight to compete against Gavin Ostermann. Ostermann is on his way down in weight, as he is currently an honorable mention in the state rankings at 195 pounds.

Ostermann was able to secure a fireman’s takedown and scored 3 nearfall points to take an early 5-0 lead. Hagerty was able to fight off of his back, but Ostermann was able to lock up an armbar to win by pinfall at 1:32.

Competing next at 195 was Wyat Beaber against Reid Schultz. In what waws an exciting back and forth match, Schultz was able to score the first take down off of a single leg attack to take the early lead. Beaber was then able to score a reversal off a roll through and put Schultz on his back, earning the Antigo wrestler an additional 2 nearfall points for a 4-2 lead. A locked hands penalty against Beaber, followed by an escape by Schultz tied the match at 4. Schultz then scored on another single leg attack, and used a half nelson to earn 3 nearfall points, taking a 9-4 lead into the second period.

Beaber chose to start on bottom in the second round, and earned an escape point. A penalty against Beaber for locking his legs around the head of Schultz led to a point for Schultz, who was then able to finish another single leg for a takedown and take a 12-5 lead into the third period.

In the third period, Schultz chose to start on bottom, and Beaber was able to score a two-point nearfall before Schultz was able to earn a reversal. Once on top, Schultz was able to turn Beaber to his back, earning the pinfall victory at 4:59.

Taking the mat at 220 pounds for this first time this season, Hunter Cordova faced Joseph Fugle. Fugle was able to counter a single leg attempt for the initial takedown, and took a 2-0 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Fugle chose to start on bottom, and earned an escape to take a 3-0 lead. Cordova then attempted an armspin, but Fugle was able to counter, earning a takedown a pair of nearfall points.

In the third period, Cordova chose to start neutral. Fugle was able to drive through with a body lock, and earned the pinfall victory at 4:41.

Johnny Wissbroecker faced Aiden Ostermann at 106 pounds. Ostermann was able to score the first takedown with an armdrag to a go behind for the initial 2 points. Ostermann then locked up an armbar tilt, and transitioned to a pinfall victory at 1:14.

Competing at 145 pounds, Jayson Arrowood faced Joseph Evenson. Arrowood was able to use a duck under to score the initial takedown 20 seconds into the match. After some tough riding on top by Arrowood, he was able to use a far wrist / half nelson combination to earn the pinfall victory at 1:26.

Nolan Kielcheski and Cole Lehman wrestled at 152 pounds. Lehman initiated a scramble with a fireman’s attempt a minute into the match, and earned the initial takedown. Lehman was then able to secure a cradle for the pinfall victory at 1:52.

The final match of the evening saw Dontae Mohr and Logan Schwinger face each other. The first period saw a lot of positional battles, but neither wrestler was able to take the other wrestler down, and it ended in a 0-0 score.

In the second period, Schwinger chose to start on the bottom. Schwinger was able to earn an escape for the first point, but Mohr countered with a double underhook lateral that took Schwinger straight to his back, earning 2 takedown points and 3 nearfall points for a 5-1 lead. Schwinger was able to secure a reversal at the end of the period, making it 5-3 in favor of the Antigo wrestler.

Mohr chose to start the third period in neutral, and was able to use a beautiful shot counter to a deep single leg to put Schwinger on his back, this time earning the pinfall victory at 5:32.

Up next for the boys team is the Pulaski invite. With 8 ranked teams and 67 ranked wrestlers, including 4 top ranked wrestlers, the Pulaski Invite is one of the toughest in the state.

For the girls, the next event is the first ever WIAA Girls State Tournament. Alexandra Hofrichter will be looking to bring home the first WIAA wrestling championship since 1993.