Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/14/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, January 31st

Officers responded to a report of drugs at Antigo High School.

Officers responded to a call from Probation & Parole requesting assistance taking a subject into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 2nd Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers received a call from a male reporting that some medication was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the lot of an area business on Neva Road on Saturday night, January 29th. He claimed that the vehicle was locked.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Dorr Street. A subject was arrested for outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrants for failure to appear – felony neglecting a child and two counts of misdemeanor neglecting a child. They were also given a verbal warning for having no proof of insurance and not having regulation headlights.

Tuesday, February 1st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Charlotte Court.

Wednesday, February 2nd

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Superior Street. One subject was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Three subjects were cited for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Officers received a report of a hit and run accident in the parking lot of an area business on 6th Avenue. The vehicle had been struck within the last hour and a half. The vehicle that was struck had damage to the front clip, grill and headlight. Officers would be stopping by to look at video footage.

Officers were involved in a vehicle chase on Neva Road. Officers lost sight of vehicle. A teletype was sent to surrounding counties to be on the lookout for the vehicle. The vehicle was later located at an apartment complex in Antigo. But the driver could not be located at the time. The subject was referred for operating without a license – 2nd offense, felony bail jumping, fleeing/eluding an officers, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, reckless driving endangering safety and operating a vehicle without brake lights.

Thursday, February 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and McMillan Avenue. Officers arrested the male subject on a Department of Corrections warrant and he was cited for possession of marijuana.

Friday, February 4th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Willard Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Deleglise Street reporting that her identity had been stolen and she was out $2,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 10th Avenue.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on 1st Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at McMillan Avenue and Pine Street.

Saturday, February 5th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 7th Avenue. Officers arrested the subject for misdemeanor bail jumping.

Monday, February 7th

Officers received a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that a male customer tried to pay for his purchase with a fake bill. Employees returned the bill to the male subject and he then paid with a $5 bill. He then left going southbound on Hwy. 45. The male subject was described as thin, with a beard, wearing a gray hat, gray zip up sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans. His vehicle was described as a red Chevy Trailblazer.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on 5th Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Clermont Street and Willard Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an area business on S. Superior Street. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Tuesday, February 8th

Officers responded to a noise complaint at an address on Lincoln Street. The caller told officers that a female subject was being loud and stomping. It sounded like she was jogging around her apartment. Officers arrested the female subject on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire at Gruenberg Road and Cty. Rd. S. There were no injuries. The fire was put out by throwing a bunch of snow on the engine compartment. The vehicle was towed.

Thursday, February 3rd

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that on 2-1-22 a subject stole a carton of cigarettes.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at Cty. Rd. G and Lonely Road. The caller told officers that another vehicle had struck their vehicle. Someone then got out of the other vehicle, swore at them and then left. When officers arrived they noticed very slight damage to the rear passenger side rim of the struck vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile accident at Sawyer Lake Road and Rose Lake Road. The snowmobile struck a tree and the male driver could not move his extremities and he thought that he may be bleeding from his back. He was wearing a helmet. The Wolf River and White Lake Fire Departments were paged for a rescue sled. A helicopter was paged and the subject was transferred to Langlade Hospital.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Northwoods Lane and Highland Park Drive. There were no injuries and no significant damage.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. C and Hayes Road. The caller told officers that a car was in the ditch and a subject was trapped in the smoking car. EMS and the Fire Department were paged. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, February 4th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries at Polar Road and Rosio Road. The caller told officers that the two vehicles hit head on. No extradition was needed. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Mapleview Road. A silver Dodge pickup was in the ditch. There were no injuries. The truck was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Forest Road. The caller told officers that a female subject had run her vehicle into the ditch and struck a mailbox. They said that they had been following her and she appeared to be intoxicated. The reporting person then called back saying that the female subject had gotten the vehicle out of the ditch and left heading south on Hwy. 55. Officers stopped the vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Klapper Road. The female subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Saturday, February 5th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Church Street and Mytas Road. A vehicle was tipped over and no one was around. The vehicle was towed. Officers sent a teletype to the Wausau Police Department to try and obtain the registered owners number. Officers later spoke with the Wausau Police Department who told them that the female owner had called to report that her vehicle had been stolen. She told officers that she did not want to see anyone get into trouble and that she simply wanted her vehicle back.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. N and Angle Road. An unoccupied vehicle was in the ditch. It appeared to have been there for a while. The male driver was identified and transported back to the location of the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital for sobriety testing. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, February 6th

Officers responded to multiple reports of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Forest Road. One caller told officers that the car spun out and went into the ditch. The bumper fell off. The female driver was out walking around and picked up the bumper. A second caller told officers that he had stopped and the female driver was not injured. He told officers that half of the vehicle was on the road. The vehicle was removed.

Officers received a call from a female reporting that she went in the ditch off of Parkway Road, but she was unable to tell dispatch where on Parkway Road. She told officers that someone was coming within the next couple of hours to get the vehicle towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 47. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 47 and S. Rollwood Road. The female driver was not injured. The Highway Department was notified of the poor road conditions. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Whitetail Lane. The vehicle was towed and held.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Langlade Road and North Avenue. There were no injuries. The driver was cited for operating while suspended.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. V. A vehicle was in the ditch. There were no injuries and no damage. The vehicle was towed out.

Monday, February 7th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident at Hwy. 64 and Townline Road. The fire department was on the scene. One lane of traffic was temporarily closed. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a call from the Highway Department reporting a vehicle in the ditch at Clover Road and Hwy. 64. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and N. Rolling Stone Lake Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at on address on Meadow Road. Property damage only.

Tuesday, February 8th

Officers investigated a report of abuse or neglect at an address on Cty. Rd. N. A subject was arrested for felony child abuse and a Department of Corrections warrant.