Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/28/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, February 10th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Neva Road. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. A female subject in the vehicle was being uncooperative and officers believed the female was a wanted subject. A teletype was sent to the Vila County Sheriff’s office for identification regarding tattoos/marks/scars. Officers were notified of a safety flag as the subject had been seen with a handgun in her vehicle. The female subject was identified and it was confirmed that she had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. She was taken into custody and transferred to Corrections.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Forrest Avenue. The caller told officers that a 22 shotgun had been stolen out of their truck with the black case sometime within the last two weeks. It was described as having a wooden stock and a 24 inch barrel.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a vehicle went off of the road. The driver was not injured, but possibly intoxicated. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The driver was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from an address on Dorr Street. The caller told officers that a firearm had been stolen the night before from the safe in the garage.

Friday, February 11th

A female came to the Safety Building to a report of a hit and run accident at an area business on Superior Street. The female told officers that her vehicle had been struck, within the last 45 minutes, while it was parked in the lot of the business. Her vehicle had damage to the back passenger door. She told officers that a van was also parked in the lot that she thought may be the striking vehicle. Officers talked to subject in the neighboring apartment building who stated that the van belonged to a subject in one of the apartments.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft from an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that the subjects left in a GMC Envoy going westbound on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft from an area business on Neva Road.

Saturday, February 12th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had found 5 counterfeit bills, a $100 bill and 4 $10 bills.

Officers responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The female subject was cited retail theft.

Monday, February 14th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on Fairland Street. The caller told officers that a black SUV was in the neighbor’s driveway with someone sitting in the vehicle. The vehicle had driven up and down the block twice, laying on the horn. They said that the vehicle had been swerving all over the road and almost hit a mailbox. The caller thought that the driver was intoxicated. When officers arrived, the vehicle was in a snowbank. They searched the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test. Officers determined that the driver had a revoked license, two prior driving while intoxicated incidents, was on a .02 restriction and required an ignition interlock device. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, February 15th

Officers arrested a subject on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant at the Probation & Parole office.

Wednesday, February 16th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Progress Boulevard. The male caller told officers that his vehicle was hit about 15 minutes prior to the call. He said that the other driver just left.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Deleglise Street.

Thursday, February 17th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on Edison Street. The caller told officers that 4 male subjects had been kicked out but they were still fighting in the back of the business.

Friday, February 18th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near the bowling alley on Prosser Place. The vehicle was unoccupied. Officers made contact with the registered owner. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Weix Street. The male caller told officers that a male subject on probation had taken some items out of his house a couple of weeks ago.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Superior Street. The air bags deployed in one of the vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was cited for failure to yield. One vehicle was towed.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, February 11th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Cty. Rd. A. The female caller told officers that she had found a needle, a crack pipe, straws and two baggies with a substance inside of them. The caller said that the items belonged to a subject that had been taken to jail two days earlier. Officers took possession of the items.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Knight Road and Hwy. 45. The male caller told officers that he went into the ditch and hit multiple trees. He said that he was not injured but there was a lot of damage to the vehicle. Both lanes of traffic were temporarily closed. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Meadow Road. The male caller told officers that he was driving down Meadow Road when he was struck by a vehicle that was plowing a driveway. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, February 12th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 47. The caller reported that a truck and a snowmobile trailer were in the ditch. He said that the occupants of the truck were not injured. The vehicle and trailer were towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle rollover accident at Cty. Rd. A and Gureski Road. The caller told officers that the male driver said that the drive shaft had broken and had caused him to go into the ditch. There were no injuries. The Pickerel Fire Department was paged for traffic control. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of an accident at an address on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that at 3:48 PM a vehicle had run into their building. They gave officers that vehicle information, name and driver’s license number of the driver.

Monday, February 14th

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Oak Lane reporting that 4 credit cards had been taken out in his name and they were out a large amount of money.

A female came to the Safety Building to report that someone had stolen 4 horse saddles from her barn within the last couple of weeks. She told officers that she thought she knew who had taken them.

Tuesday, February 15th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that two intoxicated male subjects were jumping out in front of vehicles on Hwy. 47 and trying to get them to stop. The caller said that one of the male subjects was almost struck by a semi. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.

Wednesday, February 16th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Flight Road and Parkway Road. There was no damage. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. O. The caller told officers that a dark blue PT Cruiser was in the ditch. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a rollover accident at Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. S. A female and her young son were in the vehicle. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B. There was damage to the passenger side mirror of one vehicle.

Thursday, February 17th

Officer received a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. C and Church Road. The male caller told officers that he had been attempting to back out of his driveway when he went into the ditch. A friend was attempting to pull him out.

Friday, February 18th

Officers received a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Cty Rd. WW. The male caller told officers that he had gone in the ditch. There were no injuries and no damage.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a white SUV in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 52. The driver was not injured, but could not get out of the vehicle because of the snow against the door. The vehicle was towed out. Another vehicle was in the ditch approximately 100 yards west of the first vehicle. It was also towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Meadow Road. The vehicle was towed out. Officers noted that the area near the airport had very low visibility and numerous accidents.

Officers responded to a report of a maroon Ford Explorer in the north ditch on Cty. Rd. I. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a Ford Explorer in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 52. The vehicle was removed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C. The caller told officers that a large pickup truck was passing a vehicle and went into the ditch.

Officers received a report of a Suburban in the ditch at Cty. Rd. S and Hwy. 52. The caller told officers that he could see other vehicles to the north that may also be in the ditch. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a gray truck in the ditch at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. S. The caller reported that no one appeared to be around. The registered owner was contacted and the vehicle was towed.

Sunday, February 20th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an area business on Superior Street.

Monday, February 21st

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 55. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Tuesday, February 22nd

Officers responded to a fire call at a residence on Cty. Rd. C. A fire had started in the basement over night and was later discovered. The house was eventually fully engulfed and the fire spread quickly to some nearby trees and other items. Multiple fire departments responded. Part of Cty. Rd. C was closed for a time. A large amount of live ammunition was in the residence. The elderly male subject in the home was able to get out. He refused medical attention.

Officers responded to a report of a semi hitting a horse at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 55.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45. The female caller told officers that she went into the ditch north of Angle Road. The female refused EMS though she said her arm hurt. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Chillie Road and Cty. Rd. I.