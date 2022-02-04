Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/7/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, January 26th

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Sunset Drive reporting a burglary. The caller told officers that sometime within the last two days someone had entered his garage and stolen some items from his vehicle. He told officers that the garage may have been unlocked.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on 8th Avenue. The female caller told officers that all three vehicles on her property had been gone through and her wallet was missing.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on 7th Avenue. The female caller told officers that her purse and keys had been stolen from her car along with some random money that had been inside the vehicle. The vehicle had been unlocked.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Aurora Street. The female caller told officers that her glove box had been cleaned out. She said they may have taken her title & registration for the vehicle.

Officers received a report of a burglary at an address on Sunset Drive. The male caller told officers that within the last two days, someone had entered their garage and stolen an Adidas backpack, hats, a jack knife and some other items out of his vehicle. He told officers that the garage and vehicle may have been unlocked.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on 7th Avenue. Some change had been taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on E. 8th Avenue. The caller told officers that two unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through the night before. Some change and some gifts had been taken.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on E. 8th Avenue reporting that someone had gone through her vehicle and took her wallet.

A male came to the Safety Building to report that his unlocked vehicle had been gone through the night before at his residence on Watson Street. The vehicle had been parked in the garage, but he had left the garage door open. He told officers that approximately $3 worth of change had been taken.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Watson Street. The male caller told officers that someone had gone through his truck the night before. They had taken a camera and possibly a handgun. The male called back later to report that he found the handgun in his house. It had not been stolen.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Virginia Street. Flames were showing from the north side of the garage and black smoke was coming from the rafters. WPS was notified. The owner of the residence was notified. The fire was under investigation.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on 9th Avenue. The caller told officers that some change containers and a knife had been taken from their unlocked vehicle.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Virginia Street. The caller told officers that sometime after 8:00 PM the night before, someone went through their vehicle and took some change and some Polaris snowmobile gloves.

Thursday, January 27th

A female came to the Safety Building to report that the night before, someone went through her vehicle on 7th Avenue and took some items.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at a residence on Field Street reporting that their friend was leaving and noticed that his truck had been gone through. The caller told officers that the incident within the last ten minutes. Officers went out on foot following tracks on 7th and 8th Avenue.

Friday, January 28th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on 7th Avenue reporting that her vehicle had been gone through again. She told officers that nothing was missing this time, but everything from the center console was on the seats.

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Milton Street reporting that someone had gone through two of his vehicles. He told officers that he thought it occurred sometime between 10:00PM and 4:30AM. The vehicles had been unlocked.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Field Street reporting that when her boyfriend went out to his truck that morning, he noticed some strange footprints and the center console of the vehicle had been gone through. He thought some change was missing.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Milton Street reporting that someone had gone through her vehicle. She stated that nothing was missing, but everything had been moved around. The vehicle had been unlocked.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Neva Road. There were no injuries. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Hwy. 64. The female caller told officers that while she was parked at the business, someone dumped pink paint on her car.

Saturday, January 29th

Officers were out with a male subject on Milton Street. The male was arrested on an outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Langlade Road. The caller told officers that a male subject was walking down the road with a knife. He stated that the subject was in the Little League dugout doing something, attempted to get into the bathrooms and was now heading towards the hospital. He was described as wearing a bluish/gray jacket and a hat. Officers were out with the male subject at 5th Avenue and Watson Street. He did have a knife in a sheath on his hip. He told officers that he had been whittling something earlier.

Officers received a report of a retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that the shoplifting had occurred around 10:40 AM. The subject had entered the business with a flat bag. They then went to the changing room and left with a “full bag.”

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Neva Road. Property damage only.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on Field Street. The male caller told officers that a few dollars and a couple packs of cigarettes had been taken from his vehicle. He also found a pliers set on the driver’s seat and a small air compressor on the front passenger seat. Both items belong to his neighbor.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Forrest Road. The caller told officers that some customers were attempting to walk out without paying their bill. It was a group of 19 people, all on snowmobiles. When officers arrived, a solution was determined that satisfied all parties.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at an address on Edison Street. The subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, February 1st

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated or high male subject who was attempting to drive away from an address on Edison Street. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The male was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, January 27th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Highland Road. The caller told officers that there was a four door vehicle in the ditch on the south side. They did not see anyone around. Officers then received a call from a male reporting that he had put the vehicle in the ditch. He told officers that he believed that he hit a mailbox and a small pine tree. He stated that he did not have a phone on him at the time and he had received a ride from a passerby. The driver was not intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a report of a vehicle going in the ditch at Trout Road and Cty. Rd. W. There was damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that a snowmobile ran into his truck on Hwy. 55. There were no injuries, but the caller reported that his truck had a flat tire.

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that they had a gas drive off a few minutes prior to the call. An elderly gentleman left without paying for $25.00 worth of gas. They said that it may have been accidental.

Tuesday, February 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident at W. 1st Avenue and Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a maroon vehicle was in the ditch. They said that it spun out and almost hit them. The west bound lane of Hwy. 64 was temporarily closed for the tow truck.

Wednesday, February 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. D. Both vehicles were towed.