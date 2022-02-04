Arrowood and Vandeweerd Secure Victories in Last Dual of the Season

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo wrestling team competed in the last dual of the season with a match against Abbotsford / Colby. The evening also served as Senior Night, as Brady Vandeweerd, Hunter Cordova, and Torrence Spencer were presented with travel mugs from the Antigo Wrestling Club in front of posters created by their families’ displaying pictures of years of dedication to the sport.

When the action started, Jayson Arrowood bumped up in weight to compete with Jacob Hoppe at 152 pounds. Arrowood was able to secure the initial takedown, and was able to ride Hoppe out to end the round with a 2-0 lead.

Hoppe decided to start the second round in neutral, and Arrowood was able to secure another takedown. A reversal by Hoppe cut Arrowood’s lead to 4-2, before a locked hands call against Hoppe during a successful switch attempt that earned a reversal for Arrowood increased the Antigo wrestler’s lead to 7-2.

Arrowood was then able to stack Hoppe for a pair of nearfall points, before a late reversal by Hopped ended the second round with a score of 9-4.

Arrowood started the third period on bottom, and gave up a pair of 2-point near falls that tightened the match up to 9-8. Arrowood was then able to secure a reversal, but Hoppe on his back, and earn the victory for the Antigo wrestler at 5:31 via pinfall.

Competing at 160 pounds was Dontae Mohr, who took on Brayden Meyer. Mayer was able to secure the initial takedown, and then turned Mohr to his back, earning a pinfall victory at 1:23.

Robby Hagerty and Talon Severson competed at 170 pounds. Severson was able to use a shot attempt to finish an elbow dump from a front headlock position for a takedown and nearfall. After a Hagerty escape, Severson was able to score on another elbow dump and add another pair of nearfall points to end the first round at 8-1.

Hagerty chose to start the second period in neutral, and Severson was able to secure another takedown. After a Hagerty reversal, Severson earned an escape to end the period 11-3.

Severson chose to start the third period in neutral, and this time Hagerty was able to secure a takedown. After trading reversals, Hagerty decided to cut Severson free and attempt to score additional points via takedowns. Hagerty was able to secure a takedown to Severson’s back, but there wasn’t enough time for nearfall, and the match ended in a 14-9 decision for Severson.

Wyat Beaber faced Carter Grewe at 195 pounds. Grewe is currently ranked 2nd in Division 2 at 195 pounds. Grewe secured the first takedown, and Beaber was able to rebuild his base and earn an escape. After another takedown by Grewe, Beaber was once again able to stay off his back and escape, tightening the match up to 4-2. Grewe was able to secure a third takedown, and this time was able to put Beaber on his back, earning the pinfall victory at 1:14.

In the final match of the evening, Brady Vandeweerd, who has maintained his ranking of 8th in the state, was able to send the crowd home happy with a quick headthrow and pinfall against Levi Dommer in 22 seconds.

Up next for the Antigo wrestling team is the conference tournament in Mosinee on Saturday, February 5th.

152: Jayson Arrowood (ANTI) over Jacob Hoppe (ABCO) (Fall 5:31)

160: Brayden Meyer (ABCO) over Dontae Mohr (ANTI) (Fall 1:23)

170: Talon Severson (ABCO) over Robert Hagerty (ANTI) (Dec 14-9)

195: Carter Grewe (ABCO) over Wyat Beaber (ANTI) (Fall 1:14)

285: Brady Vandeweerd (ANTI) over Levi Dommer (ABCO) (Fall 0:22)