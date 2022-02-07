City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 2-9-22

COUNCIL CHAMBERS CITY HALL,

700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 09, 2022 6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 12, 2022 Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

13-22 Consideration of a Vacation Balance Carry Over Request of up to 40 hours from Fire Chief Petroskey to be Utilized within 90 Days of His Hiring Anniversary Date

14-22 Amendment to Practice of Filling Vacant Positions to Allow the Mayor and Director of Administrative Services to Approve Budgeted Positions

15-22 Purchase of Voice Recognition Dictation Software and Hardware for the Police Department from Baycom for a Cost of $11,800 with the Bidding Process to be Waived as it is a State Contract Price

16-22 Allow Antigo Dugout Club to Make Improvements to Kretz Park

17-22 Acceptance of Donation for Wading Pool Improvements and Enhancements

18-22 Sewer Credit in the Amount of $294.88 at 224 South Park Street Due to a Hose Left Running Outside

19-22 Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Exercise Special Assessment Police Powers Under Section 66.0703 Wisconsin Statutes (Cancel Defereed Assesments for Four Properties on Charlotte Street in Exchange for Ownership of Three Parcels)

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Mayor’s Appointment to Police and Fire Commission

2. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

20-22 2021 Budget Transfers and Amendments with Updated Amounts that Replaces the Amounts in Resolution #114-21 Approved in December, 2021

LICENSES

1. Approve Class “A” Fermented Malt Beverage, “Class A” Intoxicating Liquor (CIDER ONLY), and Cigarette Licenses for RARA BP LLC located at 2120 Neva Road (current licenses being relinquished by Lotter VI, LLC) / Sharmistha Pun Gurung, Agent (Contingent Upon Completion of Inspections and Agent’s Completion of Responsible Beverage Server Training Course)

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for January 7 and 21, 2022 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Accounts Payable Check Nos. 76596 – 76807

3. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check No. 3698

4. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2078 – 2080

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.