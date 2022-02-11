City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 2/16/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 19, 2022 Meeting

2. Budget Amendment for Payment of $1,400 per Month for the Senior Center Rent

3. Establishment of a 2022 Budget with Infrastructure Alternatives for the Operation & Maintenance of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

4. Sale of 320 Edison Street for $4,060 to First Advantage Enterprises, Inc.-James Schulz

5. Accept Vacant Land in lieu of Charlotte Street Deferred Assessments and Reimburse Utilities for the Assessments

6. Frisch Greenhouses Bid for the 2022 Planter and Basket Program Including Increasing the Number of Baskets with Sponsors, Adding Dedication Plaques to the Poles, and Ordering the Additional Baskets

7. Transfer of City-owned Home & Property Located @ 1203 Plattsburg to Habitat for Humanity at No Cost Recommendation

8. Restructuring of the Leadership Positions/Organizational Flowchart within the Public Safety Department

9. Review Updates to the Existing Job Description of the Public Safety Director to that of a Police Chief as art of the Restructuring Recommendation

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.