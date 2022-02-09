Community Calendar for 2/14/22 to 2/21/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 16th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & February 18th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex, paper towels. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 14th & February 21st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 16th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County February 14th – February 18th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center February 14th & February 21st 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Open Skate February 14th 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate).There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend open skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center February 14th & February 21st 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions “Best Gift for You” Virtual Class February 14th-March 21st (Mondays) 5-7:30pm. Free and Virtual, learn to set goals, problem-solve, cope with common symptoms, form healthy routines, and discover new solutions to live well with ongoing health conditions. It will be 6 weeks long . Registration is required. Call 1-888-486-9545 or email peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or use link : https://www.adrc-cw.org/classes/living-well-chronic-conditions/

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center February 15th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center February 16th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center February 16th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center February 17th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Langlade County Senior Center Lunch Bunch February 17th 11:30am North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center February 18th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

2022 Post Lake Ice Fishing Jamboree February 19th 6am-5pm PLIA Community Center, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Elcho. This is an all-day event. Fishing on Upper & Lower Post Lake begins at dawn. No pre-registration is required. Register fish by 4pm at the PLIA Building on the corner of Cty. Rd. K & Post Lake Drive. Prizes for the largest fish in selected categories. Fish categories winners will receive cash for adults & prizes for children under 12. All children will receive an attendance prize. Awards and drawings will begin at 4:30pm. On the ice there will be bag raffles & the fishing contest. At the PLIA building, there will be the annual winter raffle, basket raffles, 50/50 cash raffle, as well as great food & beverages! For more information contact Amy at 715-777-5470.

Oconto WGAS Annual Northern Fishing Tourney February 19th Wise Guy’s Riverside Bar & Restaurant, 106 Smith Avenue/Bus. Hwy. 41, Oconto. The entry fee is $10 per person. Must be at Wise Guy’s by 5pm to register your fish. Raffles and much more! Admission Fee: $10. Must sign up at Wise Guys by midnight, the day before the tournament. For more information, please call Larry Behnke at 920-227-7503.

Gleason International Raceway Winter Races February 19th Gates open at 7am Races Start 10am. International Raceway, N5335 State Hwy. 17, Gleason. Come on out & watch ATV’s, motorcycles, snowmobiles & carts race around the oval track. Admission is $10 for adults & kids under 10 are free. Food & refreshments are on grounds in a heated building. For more information, please call (715) 873-4811 or (715) 536-9681 or go to www.gleasoncc.org.

Langlade County Humane Society Fundraiser February 19th 1-5pm Rachel’s Roadside Bar & Grill, W17298 Spruce Rd., Wittenvberg. The Langlade County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser with meat raffles, 50/50 raffles and a paddlewheel. For more information, call 715-627-4333.

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting February 14th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting February 16th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Finance Meeting February 21st 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) February 16th, February 20th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous February 14th, February 15th, February 18th & February 19th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous February 14th & February 21st (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group February 15th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House February 16th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church February 16th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 16th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.