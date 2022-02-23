Community Calendar for 2/28/22 to 3/7/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 2nd 11am-2pm (Wed.) & March 4th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 28th & March 7th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 2nd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County February 28th – March 4th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center February 28th & March 7th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center February 28th & March 7th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center March 1st 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Fat Tuesday Soup & Game Night at the Senior Center March 1st 5pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. There will be homemade soup, bread & dessert. The fee for this event is $5 per person. We will have a variety of games including darts, bean bag game, board games, dominoes, cards, dice & puzzles. Please register at the Center by Friday, February 25th.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 2nd 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center March 2nd 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center March 3rd 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Kassia String Quartet March 3rd Merrill High School, 1201 N. Sales St., Merrill. Featuring trumpeter Mary Bowden, the Kassia Ensemble is an all-female string quartet hailing from Pittsburgh, its members holding high positions in the region’s finest Opera, Ballet, and Symphony Orchestras. In keeping with her mission of proudly promoting female excellence and leadership in the arts, Mary Bowden leads the Kassia Ensemble on a journey of unique programming, highlighting literature from classical to contemporary. For more information, go to http://merrillconcerts.org.

Chute Pond Snowmobile Club Blast from the Past March 4th-5th 10am Skinny Daves, 12848 Hwy. 32/64, Mountain. Chute Pond Snowmobile Club will be hosting the Blast from the Past Vintage Snowmobile Weekend. There will be the Blast From the Past Vintage Show & Swap Meet at Skinny Dave’s, 12848 Hwy. 32/64, Mountain from 10am-2pm. No cost to enter sled(s) or for spectators. Registration 9am-noon. Vintage sled raffle drawing at noon. Trophy presentations follow the judging. Food & beverages are available at Skinny Dave’s. Outdoor ALL MEAT NO FILLERS raffle, bucket raffles, kids prizes & more. Call Kevin for more details at 920-373-8579. Also, the vintage ride (non-vintage also welcome) leaves from Waters Edge on Anderson Lake, 12058 Hwy 32, Suring WI at 11am. Return later for a perch/walleye/ shrimp/chicken plate/buffet dinner- $15. Bucket raffles & more. Advanced reservations are required, the public is welcome. Call Deb @ 920-373-8578 to reserve your spot.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center March 4th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

The Charitable Sister of the Second Trinity Victory Church – Machickanee Players March 4th – 6th 3/4 7pm (non-dinner show), 3/5 6pm (dinner show3/6 2pm (pie show) Machickanee Players Park Avenue Playhouse, 408 Park Ave., Oconto. Roads are flooded, bridges are washed out, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. As they organize a relief effort for homeless Guatemalans, they are greeted with a small mountain of community donations. But one woman’s junk is another woman’s treasure, and the pile of items they collect in the church basement is hiding a thing or two. For more information, go to www.themachickaneeplayers.org.

Gleason International Raceway Winter Races March 5th Gates open at 7am Races Start 10am. International Raceway, N5335 State Hwy. 17, Gleason. Come on out & watch ATV’s, motorcycles, snowmobiles & carts race around the oval track. Admission is $10 for adults & kids under 10 are free. Food & refreshments are on grounds in a heated building. For more information, please call (715) 873-4811 or (715) 536-9681or go to www.gleasoncc.org.

23rd Annual Pastor Jack’s Wild Game Feed March 5th 4-7pm Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. Dinner is served at 5pm at the Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, rain or shine. Social Hour starts at 4pm. The feed includes all types of wild game, drawing on baskets, and bucket raffles. Cost $15. Everyone welcome! For more information, call Mark at 262-720-4856.

Langlade County Humane Society Fundraiser March 5th 4-8pm Held’s Bar & Grill, W13298 Cty. Rd. C, Deerbrook. The Langlade County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser with meat raffles, 50/50 raffles and a paddlewheel.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting March 7th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 2nd, March 6th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous February 28th, March 1st, March 4th & March 5th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous February 28th & March 7th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 1st 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House March 2nd 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 2nd 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 2nd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

