Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local
Congratulations Graduates!

Congratulations Graduates!

By Antigo Times
February 4, 2022
193
0

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo Gateway Squares graduated three new dancers at their Christmas dance. From left: Rosella Spencer, Caller Amanda Herdt, Gene Numsen and Lynda Buckner. The graduation ceremony was held at the United Methodist Church, 2034 W. 5th Avenue, Antigo. Dances are scheduled on the second and fourth Sunday afternoons from 2-4:30pm at the United Methodist Church. The club is also sponsoring a FREE Valentine Dance on Sunday, February 13th from 2-4:30pm. The public is invited to come and enjoy a variety of dances with emcee Amanda Herdt.

Previous Article

Alexandra Hofrichter Brings Home First Ever ...

Next Article

Seniors Stock up their Pantries for Free

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.