Congratulations Graduates!

Antigo Gateway Squares graduated three new dancers at their Christmas dance. From left: Rosella Spencer, Caller Amanda Herdt, Gene Numsen and Lynda Buckner. The graduation ceremony was held at the United Methodist Church, 2034 W. 5th Avenue, Antigo. Dances are scheduled on the second and fourth Sunday afternoons from 2-4:30pm at the United Methodist Church. The club is also sponsoring a FREE Valentine Dance on Sunday, February 13th from 2-4:30pm. The public is invited to come and enjoy a variety of dances with emcee Amanda Herdt.