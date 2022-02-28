DHS to Request 30-day Extension of Medicaid Coverage for Women After Pregnancy

Federal government’s approval would increase coverage from 60 to 90 days

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is submitting a request to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for an additional 30 days of Medicaid coverage for women after pregnancy. Currently, women receive 60 days of coverage after giving birth. Approval of the DHS request by CMS would increase coverage to 90 days.

“Every Wisconsinite should have access to quality, affordable health care. Extending coverage for as long as possible in this critical time helps to protect the health of both mothers and their kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “It is vital that after giving birth, mothers have the health care coverage they need so that they can get the care they need and, in turn, support our kids and keep them healthy, too.”