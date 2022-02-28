DNR Seeking Public Input On Fall Migratory Game Bird Hunting Season Structure

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host three public hearings to present information on the proposed 2022 migratory game bird season and gather public input on the structure of the season. The public hearings will be held via Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on March 8-10.

“The 2022 waterfowl seasons will be based on predictions from federal models using the 2019 continental waterfowl population estimates,” said Taylor Finger, DNR Migratory Game Bird Ecologist. “Although there was below-average precipitation last fall and this winter in Wisconsin, we expect populations to remain near normal in 2022. If we have favorable conditions this spring and fall, hunters can expect good waterfowl hunting opportunities.”

At each public hearing, the department will accept public comments on the proposed migratory game bird season structure. The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding the migratory bird season structure by Friday, March 11, 2022. Please submit comments to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Taylor Finger or Allicyn Nelson – Bureau of Wildlife Management

P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

Email: taylor.finger@wisconsin.gov or allicyn.nelson@wisconsin.gov

After public comments have been collected, the Natural Resources Board will set the final season structure at its April 12-13 meeting in Madison.

View and provide input on the 2022 waterfowl season options online by visiting this DNR webpage.

______________________________ ______________________________ _______

MEETING DETAILS:

WHAT: Public hearings on the proposed 2022 migratory game bird season

WHEN: