GriefShare Program Offered to the Antigo Area Community

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare 13 week program beginning February 21st to be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 300 Lincoln St, Antigo WI.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD. Some of the weekly topics include: “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future.

The GriefShare Spring 13 Week Series will be meeting on Mondays, February 21st to May 16th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. Use the Fellowship Hall entrance on 8th Avenue.

Facilitators for the program will be Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715.623.2200. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.