Hagerty Leads Antigo Wrestling At Tough Pulaski Invitational

On Saturday, January 29th, the varsity boys Antigo wrestling team went to the prestigious Pulaski Invitational, a 16-team tournament that featured 8 state ranked teams, including the top Division 1 team (Kaukauna) and the top Division 3 team (Coleman). On the individual side, there were 67 ranked wrestlers, including 4 top ranked wrestlers and 4 wrestlers that are currently ranked second. The tournament also featured the number two wrestling in the nation at 182 pounds, Clayton Whiting.

The top place winner for Antigo was Robby Hagerty at 170 pounds, who had a very impressive showing picking up 3 victories on route to a 3rd place finish. After a bye in the championship first round, Hagerty faced Douglas Woyak of Elkhorn. Hagerty was able to secure a lateral drop throw from an over/under position 50 seconds into the first round, tossing Woyak straight to his back. Woyak would not be able to get out of this position, as Hagerty earned the pinfall victory at 1:28.

In the semifinals, Hagerty competed with Cole Klimek of Coleman, the 3rd ranked wrestler in Division 3. Klimek was able to secure a takedown off of a snap down in the first period, which ended with a 2-0 Klimek lead.

In the second period, Klimek was able to secure the pinfall via far wrist and nearside half at 2:14.

In his first consolation match, Hagerty faced Cooper Cappaert of Freedom. Hagerty was able to create a scramble off of an attempted single leg attempt, and used it to set up a standing granby for the initial takedown 33 seconds into the match. A late reversal by Cappaert tied the match at 2 going into the second period.

In the second period, Haggerty chose bottom and was able to secure a reversal when Cappaert got a little high. Cappaert then earned an escape, but Hagerty immediately snapped Cappaert down with a front head lock, set up a cradle, and earned a takedown and 3 nearfall points. At the end of the second round, Hagerty led 9-3.

Hagerty chose neutral to start the third, and after a Cappaert takedown, Hagerty was able to use another granby to secure a reversal and 3 nearfall points, increasing his lead to 14-5. Haggerty then used a far wrist and half to turn Cappaert to his back, earning the pinfall victory at 4:59.

In the third-place match, Hagerty faced Chase Woosencraft of Pulaski. Hagerty was able to control the entire match, using an underhook for a takedown in the first period, securing a reversal with a roll through in the second, and a front headlock spin behind for the takedown in the third, winning 6-0 and securing 3rd place on the podium.

Competing at 152 pounds, Nolan Kielcheski started his day dropping an 8-0 major decision to Aiden Needham of Hortonville.

After a bye in the first round of consolations, Kielcheski faced Quinton McDonald of Oconto Falls, a wrestler he will possibly face again at regionals and sectionals. After a scoreless first period, Kielcheski chose to start on top, and McDonald scored the first points of the match with an escape. Kielcheski was then able to hip over on a shot attempt by McDonald, earning a takedown and pair of nearfall in the process. Once on top, Kielcheski was able to lock up a cradle and turn McDonald to his back once again, scoring another 3 nearfall points and ending the second period with a 7-1 lead.

McDonald chose to start on top in the third, and after McDonald secured a pair of nearfall points, Kielcheski was able to hip over for the reversal, putting McDonald on his back, and finishing the pinfall victory with a half nelson at 4:20.

In the third round of consolations, Kielcheski dropped an 11-0 major decision to Caden Clausen of Freedom.

Also picking up a victory on the day was Jayson Arrowood at 145 pounds. In his first-round match against Jessie Haynes, Arrowood was able to hit a duck under for the initial takedown, and then secured a far wrist and half for the pinfall victory at 1:09.

Arrowood then dropped matches to Brady Gille of Pulaski, Grant Harris of Hortonville, and honorable mention state ranked ThristanThiry of Luxemburg-Casco.

Also competing on the day were Johnny Wissbroecker, Dontae Mohr, and Hunter Cordova.

Up next for the team is a dual meet with Colby on Tuesday, February 1st, and then the conference tournament in Mosinee on February 5th. The dual meet with Colby will also be Senior Night, and will be the last opportunity for the community to see our senior wrestlers compete at home.

Pulaski Invitational Results for Antigo

106

Johnny Wissbroecker (3-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Owen Wathke (Bay Port) 30-9 won by fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 3-9 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 3-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Lucius Janquart (West De Pere) 19-15 won by tech fall over Johnny Wissbroecker (Antigo) 3-9 (TF-1.5 2:02 (16-0))

145

Jayson Arrowood (16-10) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 16-10 won by fall over Jessie Haynes (Peshtigo) 5-10 (Fall 1:09)

Quarterfinal – Brady Gille (Pulaski) 24-8 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 16-10 (Fall 2:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Grant Harris (Hortonville) 18-13 won by major decision over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 16-10 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Tristan Thiry (Luxemburg-Casco) 26-13 won by fall over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 16-10 (Fall 1:22)

152

Nolan Kielcheski (5-9) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aiden Needham (Hortonville) 16-11 won by major decision over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 5-9 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 5-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 5-9 won by fall over Quinton McDonald (Oconto Falls) 7-16 (Fall 4:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Caden Clausen (Freedom) 18-14 won by major decision over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 5-9 (MD 11-0)

160

Dontae Mohr (3-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Thomas Mudd (West De Pere) 25-14 won by fall over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 3-8 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Kyler Brown (Hortonville) 5-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dontae Mohr (Antigo) 3-8 (SV-1 6-0)

170

Robert Hagerty (15-12) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 15-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 15-12 won by fall over Douglas Woyak (Elkhorn Area) 15-18 (Fall 1:28)

Semifinal – Cole Klimek (Coleman) 35-5 won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 15-12 (Fall 2:14)

Cons. Round 3 – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 15-12 won by fall over Cooper Cappaert (Freedom) 5-8 (Fall 4:59)

3rd Place Match – Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 15-12 won by decision over Chase Woosencraft (Pulaski) 21-11 (Dec 6-0)

220

Hunter Cordova (4-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.