Join Us for Board Game Making Day at the Antigo Public Library

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

February 14 is a student holiday for Antigo and youth ages 10-14 are invited to spend part of that day at the library for our first ever board game-making day. The event will be held from 11-2 on that day and requires registration no later than February 13. The registration form is available online under our program tab.

For this event the library will be providing both the space and supplies like old game parts, poster board, and art materials. Youth are invited to bring their ideas and creativity and create a game either on their own or with some friends. This is a chance to make a game with your own ideas, rules, and challenges. You can take the game home with you and try it out with family and friends.

Parents and caregivers are welcome to join the fun, but we can’t accommodate younger siblings.

The event will be held in the library meeting room.

For more information, call the library at 715-623-3724 or email Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org