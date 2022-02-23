Kielcheski, Hagerty, Vandeweerd End Successful Season at Sectionals

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo wrestling team qualified three wrestlers for sectionals last week, and on Saturday, February 19th, they tried to take that next step to the state tournament. With 24 teams involved, each wrestler knew they needed a near perfect day to finish in the top 3 and earn a bid to the WIAA State Tournament.

Competing first was 152-pound Freshman Nolan Kielcheski, competing against Bryce Maves of New London, who entered the tournament with a 7-2 record and an honorable mention in the state rankings. Maves was able to secure the takedown 33 seconds into the match, and was then able to secure a turn and pinfall victory at 1:38. Unfortunately for Kielcheski, Maves would lose in the next round to eventual sectional champion, and 7th ranked Garnett Stebane of Brillion, and thus, Kielcheski was eliminated.

Up next was Junior Robby Hagerty at 170 pounds, and his opponent was Trace Schoenebeck of Luxemburg-Casco, who entered the day 29-6 and the fourth ranked wrestler in the state. Schoenebeck was able to secure the takedown in the first period, and rode Hagerty out for a 2-0 score at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Schoenebeck chose to start on the bottom, and earned an escape. Schoenebeck then added another takedown, and eventually turned Hagerty to his back for the pinfall victory at 3:38. Schoenebeck would go on to win the sectional championship.

Due to his opponent winning in the next round, Hagerty was able to compete in the consolation bracket. His opponent was Tucker Brockman of Freedom, who entered the tournament with a record of 9-2. Brockman was able to score a takedown and nearfall to take a 5-0 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Brockman was able to score on an escape, and then another takedown and nearfall to increase his lead to 11-0. Hagerty was able to escape, and then Brockman added a trio of takedowns to end the period with a 17-4 lead.

In the third period, Brockman was able to score on a reversal, and won the match by technical fall at 4:22. Brockman would go on to defeat Logan Bishop of Tomahawk, the sixth ranked wrestler in the state, to finish in third place and earn a trip to the state tournament.

Competing at heavyweight was Senior Brady Vandeweerd. Vandeweerd entered the day as the 8th ranked wrestler in the state, and was matched up with Hunter VanderHeiden of Freedom, who was an honorable mention in the state rankings, in the first round. Once the action started, Vandeweerd needed only 11 seconds to secure the takedown and take an early 2-0 lead. After riding Vandeweerd was able to ride his opponent nearly the entire round, VanderHeiden was able to secure a roll and pick up the pinfall victory with 4 seconds remaining in the first round. Unfortunately for Vandeweerd, VanderHeiden dropped his next match, and thus, the Antigo wrestler was eliminated from the wrestleback rounds.

Although no one likes to see their season come to an end, these Antigo wrestlers can hold their heads up high, knowing they left it all out on the mat. It is an accomplishment just to make it to the sectional tournament, and the improvements this team made throughout the season were impressive.

Up next for Antigo wrestling will be a short break to rest and recover from the season, and then, for those interested, the Olympic styles season will begin. A large number of events are already scheduled for the spring and summer season, so look forward to those results coming in the upcoming months.

WIAA D2 Sect. B @ Oconto Falls Results for Antigo

152

Nolan Kielcheski (8-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Bryce Maves (New London) 9-4 won by fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 8-12 (Fall 1:38)

170

Robert Hagerty (20-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Trace Schoenebeck (Luxemburg-Casco) 34-6 won by fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 20-19 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Semi – Tucker Brockman (Freedom) 14-3 won by tech fall over Robert Hagerty (Antigo) 20-19 (TF-1.5 4:22 (19-4))

285

Brady Vandeweerd (20-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.