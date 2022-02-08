Langlade County Board of Adjustment Hearing Notice Agenda for 2/28/22

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, February 28, 2022 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #900 by Kenneth H Katz TA, C/O Trent R. Nelson, Agent, 552 S Spoonbill Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236. Request permission to construct a boat storage facility with related services in a Park and Recreation District, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) & 17.40(3) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being SW NW Sec 9, T34N, R10E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-0149).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.