March Events at the Langlade County Senior Center

The Senior Center of Langlade County located at 904 5th Avenue is announcing their March activities.

March 1st, Fat Tuesday, at 5:00 p.m. is Soup and Game night. There will be homemade soup, bread, and dessert. Fee for this event is $5.00 per person. We have a variety of games including: darts, bean bag game, board games, dominoes, cards, dice, and puzzles. Register at the Center by February 25th.

We had our first bean bag tournament and the next event will be the 8th. It’s not too late to join us. We play the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is open to members only and you need to pay when you pre-register at the Center. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before or would like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon for practice. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

March 9th will be Bunco at 10:00 a.m. Fee for this event is $2.00 and all money is given out at the end of play.

The Lunch Bunch will be meeting at Michael’s Restaurant on the 24th. Meet at Michael’s at 11:00 a.m. Register at the Center.

The non-denominational Bible study meeting Tuesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. has been expanded to meet every Tuesday. All members are welcome to attend.

Stone Soup plays the first three Fridays of the month at 2:00 p.m. and the Memories will be playing the fourth Friday of March at 1:30 p.m.

We have three trips planned. April 21st there will be at trip to Manitowoc to the Capitol City Center to see, direct from Branson, the “Music of the Stars of the Grand Ole Opry.” We will leave the Center at 9:30 a.m. via coach bus for a 2:30 p.m. matinee. Cost of this trip is $100.00. The price includes transportation, admission to the production, and family style chicken dinner after the show at Farm Inn on Main in Shawano. Lunch will be on your own at Culver’s in Manitowoc. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is April 8th and no refunds after March 20th.

We are also taking reservations for a June 21st trip to the Green Bay Botanical Gardens. Price of this trip is $70.00 which includes motor coach, admission, guided walking tour, and buffet lunch at Village Grille. Payment is due when you register at the Center. Deadline for registering is June 10th.

Our third trip will be a coach trip to Milwaukee to a Brewer’s game on August 18th. More information will follow.

We continue our regular scheduled activities: Coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, Knitting & Crocheting, Bingo, Cards and games, Bunco, non-denominational Bible Study and Music. We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. If you haven’t renewed your membership or have yet to join now is the time to take advantage of all the Center has to offer. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and a free lifetime membership for veterans. Call the Center at 715-350-4388 for more information,

If the school is closed due to the weather, we are also closed.