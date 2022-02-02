Preventing Opioid Harm in Wisconsin Starts with Real Talk
Updated Dose of Reality initiative now online
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES
Governor Evers today joins the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) in announcing the launch of the updated Dose of Reality initiative today. The goal of this information and education campaign is to change the conversation around Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. The Dose of Reality initiative provides the tools for all Wisconsinites to prevent or reduce the risks of opioid use through open and honest talks about the dangers of opioids and ways to save lives.
“We know that many Wisconsinites struggle with opioid use, and that’s a problem that tragically has only gotten worse over the last few years,” said Gov Evers. “Opioids have ravaged families and communities across our state, and this initiative is just one of the ways that my administration is working to tackle this issue head-on to help folks get on the road to recovery.”
The updated Dose of Reality initiative is a series of webpages found at doseofrealitywi.gov that:
- Provide information on the risks of opioids.
- Provide information about safe storage and disposal of medications to keep them out of the hands of people who may misuse them.
- Offer strategies to support people at risk of or experiencing an opioid use disorder.
- Provide information on naloxone, its availability, and how to use it to reverse an opioid overdose.
- Help people find treatment and recovery services for an opioid use disorder.